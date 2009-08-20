How do you wax your legs?

If you've managed to get past the discomfort of first-time waxing, you'll need to know what to do next with those newly hair-free legs. Post-waxing care is important, but also easy -- and if you do it right, you'll be rewarded with longer-lasting benefits.

Cleaning the skin after waxing is a must. Since the hair follicles are left open and vulnerable post-waxing, it's important to remove all residues left over from the wax. This can be done with an antibacterial cream or soap, which will help prevent any skin irritations and bacterial infections.

If your skin does become irritated during the waxing process, soothing the skin afterward may be necessary. A lotion or gel with vitamin E or aloe in it is a good way to help calm the redness down [source: Se Benge ]. It's also a good idea to steer clear of hot baths and direct sunlight for a few days after waxing [source: Ripley].

With the help of a good salon or the patience to try do-it-yourself kits, you can get great results from waxing. If done right, it may be the perfect answer to your daily frustrations with hair growth.

Get a Loofah Regular exfoliation with a loofah can be good for your skin whether you are waxing or not. A loofah is the dried fibrous inside of a vegetable, widely used as a sponge. They can be purchased at any beauty supply store. Exfoliation with the loofah should not be done too soon after waxing, as the skin is still very sensitive. But between waxing sessions, gently massaging your legs with a clean loofah can help exfoliate the skin and prevent ingrown hairs [source: Sydney Morning Herald].

