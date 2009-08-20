How do you wax your legs?

If you can tolerate a little discomfort, the benefits of waxing may be well worth the effort. Sure, the process could take you about two hours the first time. And the stinging sensation after ripping wax off your legs may make you ask yourself why you're doing it. But for those who stick with waxing, this method of hair removal can leave your legs looking much better than a razor will.

For some women, just avoiding that daily risk of nicks, cuts and razor burn that comes with using razors may be enough reason to make the switch from shaving to waxing. In that sense, waxing is safer than shaving. In addition, wax products are usually made from natural ingredients. This is one benefit of waxing over using topical hair removal creams, called depilatories, which contain chemicals that could irritate the skin.

One of the major benefits of waxing regularly is the amount of time it ultimately saves. After waxing, hair removal results usually last about three weeks, which means you can take shaving out of your morning routine and put that time to some other use. Not having to deal with hair removal on a daily basis is a relief for many women.

Besides saving time, waxing also reduces the embarrassment factor caused by stubble. Not only do results last up to three weeks, but some suggest that regular waxing can cause your hair to grow back finer and sparser over time [source: Goins].

But like any beauty procedure, there are some drawbacks to consider along with the benefits. Continue reading to learn about some of the problems associated with waxing.