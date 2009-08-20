How do you wax your legs?

For some people, waxing is a great tool that can provide you with a much-needed break from the razor or other methods of routine hair removal. But as with most other beauty maintenance techniques, it isn't perfect.

One potential drawback to waxing is that it requires a lot of patience and persistence. Since waxing cannot be done on hair that is less than one quarter inch (6 millimeter) long, it means you have to wait for your hair to grow before you can remove it. For some women, allowing their hair to grow that long may require not shaving for a couple weeks, which can be annoying and inconvenient, especially if you want to wear an outfit that reveals your legs. Waxing also requires persistence -- it's easy to give up after the first time if you experience discomfort. The process itself also takes longer than shaving, which some people find unappealing. And if you opt for do-it-yourself warm waxing kits, waxing can also be quite messy.

Compared to shaving and using depilatories, waxing can also be painful. Numbing creams and anti-inflammatories can help reduce some of the discomfort, but the first few times will be unpleasant since your skin is not used to the ripping sensation that occurs when you pull the wax off.

Unfortunately, waxing isn't for everyone. For anyone using prescription medication for acne, waxing is off limits. Those medications make skin sensitive, and waxing could cause bruising, burning or excessive skin irritation. People who have been on these types of medications are generally advised to wait a full six months before attempting to wax [source: Barba]. People with sensitive skin or other skin conditions should also avoid waxing. Such conditions include moles, warts or cuts. And waxing should never be done on sunburned skin [source: TeensHealth].

If you decide waxing is right for you, the way you treat your skin immediately after waxing, and during the weeks between waxing sessions, is just as important as the actual process of waxing. Read on to learn more about how to take care of your legs post-wax.