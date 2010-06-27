Skin Tone and Texture

Skin tone and texture can greatly affect one's appearance. Learn more about skin tone and texture at HowStuffWorks.

How to Shrink Large Pores
Large pores can make you look older and cause annoying blackheads. Learn how to shrink large pores naturally with our skin care tips.

By Katie Lambert

5 Things to Know About Tanning Pills
Do tanning pills work? We explain how these capsules may or may not boost your skin care routine. Read on to learn the in's and out's of tanning pills.

By Maria Trimarchi

Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Even Out Your Skin Tone
Nobody's perfect, and even adults with enviable complexions probably have at least a few blemishes they want to correct or hide. Fortunately, a reasonably even skin tone is achievable.

By Jennifer Sellers

10 Celebrities Known for their Complexions
Thanks to airbrushing and professional makeup artists, most celebrities seem to look perfect all the time. But even in the rarefied air of glamorous stardom, some celebrities are known for gorgeous skin. Check your jealousy at the door for this list.

By Molly Edmonds

Getting Beautiful Skin Pictures
These getting beautiful skin pictures show some great ways to take care of your skin. Check out beautiful skin pictures here.

How to Match Tanning Lotion to Skin Tone
The ways to get that sun-kissed glow safely will differ depending on your shade of skin. What kinds of sunscreens and sunless tanning lotions are right for your skin tone?

By Sarah Siddons

What biological factors are linked to skin tone?
It's widely known that melanin is produced in response to sun exposure. So why is that skin tones vary from region to region - no matter how close or far away someone is from the equator, where UV radiation is at its highest?

By Sarah Siddons

How to Match Colors to Your Skin Tone
Do you simply look more beautiful when you're wearing certain colors? It's because your skin tone is complimented by particular hues. How do you know which ones?

By John Barrymore

How to Improve Skin Tone Appearance on Camera
When flashbulbs start popping, do you cringe instead of saying cheese? We've got the inside scoop on how to get your skin tone ready for its close-up.

By Sarah Siddons

Lactic Acid Skin Care
Since they're derived from wholesome milk, it's no wonder that lactic acid products can give you smoother, healthier-looking skin. But do your homework -- not all of them are created equal.

By Sarah Siddons

How to Improve Skin Texture
Your skin is your armor, and without it, you would be nothing more than a pile of muscles, bones and organs. And the texture of your skin can tell a lot about the way you treat it.

By John Barrymore

Skin Toner Basics
If you've got a skin care regimen that involves a cleanser and a moisturizer, toner might seem a bit superfluous. But if you add the right kind to your routine, your skin will really benefit.

By Sarah Siddons

How to Even Out Your Skin Tone
Imperfections come in the form of sunspots, freckles, red blotchy areas and countless others. But lucky for us, there are a few tricks we can use to try and even the tone out.

By John Barrymore

How to Determine Your Skin Tone
Our skin does much more than make us look good -- it's our largest organ. Learning how to identify your skin's exact tone will help you protect it from the elements.

By John Barrymore

What affects skin texture?
If you want to get the flawless skin of a celebrity on a magazine cover, you're probably out of luck -- those photos go through heavy retouching. But there are things you can do to improve your skin texture.

By Sarah Siddons

What is seasonal skin tone?
Why do you look your best in some colors, while others make you look washed out, pale or ruddy? The answer may be in your seasonal skin tone.

By Sarah Siddons

When Dark Spots Destroy Your Skin's Even Tone
Do you have dark spots that are harming your skins even tone? Find out what you can do to stop these spots from further damaging your skin tone.

By Tamar Nordenburg