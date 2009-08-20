What moisturizers are used in body wash?

In today's time-crunched society, multitasking is the norm -- making the bed while brushing your teeth, putting on makeup while driving -- and like it or not, doing two things at once is an easy way to save a few minutes here and there. This focus on time saving has even been extended to skin care products such as cleansers and moisturizers. Moisturizing body wash enables you to moisturize and cleanse the skin at the same time, eliminating multiple bottles and maximizing the benefit of one formula.

Cleansing is necessary to remove dirt, bacteria and other irritants from the skin -- yet cleansing also can strip the skin of natural oils that keep it soft and flexible. To make up for this loss, you need to moisturize. Moisturizers typically come in the form of a topical cream or oil and work best when applied to the skin within three minutes of bathing [source: Mayo Clinic]. This process requires the use of two different products -- a cleanser and a moisturizer -- but using a moisturizing body wash can help you eliminate a step and save some cash.

Moisturizing body washes allow you to cleanse the skin and trap water in the skin at the same time [source: American Academy of Dermatology]. These body washes include moisturizing ingredients, such as glycerin and almond oil, which have been mixed with water. But not all body washes contain moisturizing ingredients. Read on to learn more.