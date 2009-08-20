Top 10 Tips for Cleansing Dry Skin

One of the most common skin care myths is that dry skin is too fragile to exfoliate. But on the contrary, you can and should exfoliate dry skin -- just be gentle. Removing dead skin cells can bring out your skin's luster and stimulate circulation, promoting your entire body's health [source: Fetterman].

If you've got dry skin, put away the stiff brushes and peach-pit scrubs. Instead, use mild exfoliants like a washcloth, natural-bristle bath brush or a body wash containing microbeads. You could also use a salt- or sugar-based scrub, but add an emollient like olive oil, mineral oil or petroleum jelly to it so the granules don't scratch your skin or remove the fat between the layers of your skin. When you get out of the shower or tub, be gentle when you dry your skin. Instead of rubbing yourself with a bath towel, pat your skin dry.