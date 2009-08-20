Skin Cleansing Tips
Skin cleaning tips include recommendations on acne-fighting regimens and more. Learn more about skin cleaning tips at HowStuffWorks.
Quick Tips: Is It Normal for Your Face to Turn Red After Washing?
How to Wash Your Face with Olive Oil
Quick Tips: Should you wash your face with warm or cold water?
The Best Face Cleansers for Your Skin Type
5 Ingredients to Avoid in Your Face Wash
Are chocolate face masks bad for your skin?
Are at-home microdermabrasion products good for your skin?
Oil Cleansing: Does Castor and Olive Oil Face Wash Really Work?
Quick Tips: Should You Wash Your Face with Bleach?
Learn More
Sugary soda can affect your waistline, but can it cause breakouts? We examine the link between diet and acne and determine which foods cause breakouts
By Abigail Libers
Exfoliating your face just got easier. We give you the lowdown on exfoliating face scrubs and masks â€“ and how to make your own!
By Diana Kelly
Your skin can be on the receiving end of a lot of unwanted attention, no matter how well-intentioned. Should you ease up on your grooming rituals?
By Robert Lamb
Advertisement
Sometimes, the lure of a beautifully packaged beauty product with a list of exotic ingredients is the siren call that leads you to the cash register. But if it's time to pinch pennies, what do you need to look for in a facial cleanser?
By Tom Scheve
A bad sunburn will leave you wondering how to get dressed or move, let alone clean yourself. What's the best way to wash sunburned skin?
By Julia Layton
If your skin is dull, flaky or oily, you may need to exfoliate. Exfoliating allows you to remove dead cells from the surface of your skin to reveal the bright, new skin underneath.
Getting rid of extra dead skin cells can prevent blemishes on your body and give your skin a soft glow, but exfoliating too often can do damage. How much exfoliating is too much?
Advertisement
Exfoliating your face can help your skin stay soft and blemish-free, but how often you scrub away dead skin cells should depend on your skin type. What's the right amount for you?
If you have blemishes on your chest, back or arms, you have body acne. Body acne can be an embarrassing and uncomfortable problem, but there are ways to treat it.
If you drift off to dreamland without removing your foundation and mascara, it's time for a change of habit. Sleeping with makeup on can be damaging to your skin.
We've all dealt with a pimple now and then, but for some of us it's a daily irritation. If you're prone to acne, you have to take a little extra care with your face -- and it all starts with a good, gentle wash.
Advertisement
Establishing a skin care regimen for dry skin can save you from a lot of itchy, red distress. Ironically, exposing dry skin to water actually saps moisture, so you'll want to be especially vigilant about caring for your dermis.
Oily skin can strike anyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, gender or geographic location. Think all hope is lost? We've put together a list of tips for cleansing oily skin, debunking some well-known skin care myths along the way.
By Alia Hoyt
You use soap to get your skin fresh and clean. So what happens when your body bar leaves behind redness, scaling and blisters instead of dewy skin? Some allergens in soap can wreak all kinds of havoc.
Your skin cycle is just about perfect in infancy: The outer layer gets sloughed off every few days. But since no one's a baby for long, what are five ways to speed up natural exfoliation on your own?
By Julia Layton
Advertisement
For skin exfoliation, a lot of people prefer to go natural -- using ingredients that can be found at the local health food store or even at the supermarket. But what ingredients make a good exfoliant?
In the line of duty, the skin on your face and body takes quite a beating, which can leave it dry and flaky. But you don't have to walk around with a dull complexion and ashen skin. There's an easy way to rejuvenate your skin -- you can exfoliate it.