Skin Cleansing Tips

Quick Tips: Does soda cause breakouts?
Sugary soda can affect your waistline, but can it cause breakouts? We examine the link between diet and acne and determine which foods cause breakouts

By Abigail Libers

A DIY Guide to Exfoliating Face Scrubs
Exfoliating your face just got easier. We give you the lowdown on exfoliating face scrubs and masks â€“ and how to make your own!

By Diana Kelly

Can I damage my skin by scrubbing too hard?
Your skin can be on the receiving end of a lot of unwanted attention, no matter how well-intentioned. Should you ease up on your grooming rituals?

By Robert Lamb

How to Cleanse Your Face for Cheap
Sometimes, the lure of a beautifully packaged beauty product with a list of exotic ingredients is the siren call that leads you to the cash register. But if it's time to pinch pennies, what do you need to look for in a facial cleanser?

By Tom Scheve

How to Cleanse When You Have a Sunburn
A bad sunburn will leave you wondering how to get dressed or move, let alone clean yourself. What's the best way to wash sunburned skin?

By Julia Layton

How to Exfoliate Skin
If your skin is dull, flaky or oily, you may need to exfoliate. Exfoliating allows you to remove dead cells from the surface of your skin to reveal the bright, new skin underneath.

By Jamie Palamon

How Often Should I Exfoliate My Body?
Getting rid of extra dead skin cells can prevent blemishes on your body and give your skin a soft glow, but exfoliating too often can do damage. How much exfoliating is too much?

By Alexander Page

How often should I exfoliate my face?
Exfoliating your face can help your skin stay soft and blemish-free, but how often you scrub away dead skin cells should depend on your skin type. What's the right amount for you?

By Elizabeth Whitmore

How to Get Rid of Body Acne
If you have blemishes on your chest, back or arms, you have body acne. Body acne can be an embarrassing and uncomfortable problem, but there are ways to treat it.

By John Barrymore

Is it bad to sleep with my makeup on?
If you drift off to dreamland without removing your foundation and mascara, it's time for a change of habit. Sleeping with makeup on can be damaging to your skin.

By Elizabeth Whitmore

Top 5 Tips for Cleansing Acne-prone Skin
We've all dealt with a pimple now and then, but for some of us it's a daily irritation. If you're prone to acne, you have to take a little extra care with your face -- and it all starts with a good, gentle wash.

By Michael Franco

Top 10 Tips for Cleansing Dry Skin
Establishing a skin care regimen for dry skin can save you from a lot of itchy, red distress. Ironically, exposing dry skin to water actually saps moisture, so you'll want to be especially vigilant about caring for your dermis.

By Victoria Vogt

Top 10 Tips for Cleansing Oily Skin
Oily skin can strike anyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, gender or geographic location. Think all hope is lost? We've put together a list of tips for cleansing oily skin, debunking some well-known skin care myths along the way.

By Alia Hoyt

Top 5 Allergens in Soaps That Cause Dermatitis
You use soap to get your skin fresh and clean. So what happens when your body bar leaves behind redness, scaling and blisters instead of dewy skin? Some allergens in soap can wreak all kinds of havoc.

By Gallagher Flinn

Top 5 Exfoliants for the Body
Your skin cycle is just about perfect in infancy: The outer layer gets sloughed off every few days. But since no one's a baby for long, what are five ways to speed up natural exfoliation on your own?

By Julia Layton

Top 10 Natural Exfoliants
For skin exfoliation, a lot of people prefer to go natural -- using ingredients that can be found at the local health food store or even at the supermarket. But what ingredients make a good exfoliant?

By Maria Trimarchi & Patrick J. Kiger

What is exfoliation?
In the line of duty, the skin on your face and body takes quite a beating, which can leave it dry and flaky. But you don't have to walk around with a dull complexion and ashen skin. There's an easy way to rejuvenate your skin -- you can exfoliate it.

By Sarah Rutland