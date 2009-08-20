As you get older, several areas of your body will inevitably begin to show signs of aging. Some of the most common and visible instance are on your face, including sun-damaged spots on facial skin, and laugh lines and crow's feet around the eyes, cheeks and mouth.

Although a lot of time, effort and money is spent on attempts to reverse these effect of the aging process, there's on area that doesn't always get the same kind of attention -- your lips. Whether or not you're aware of it, time takes its toll on lips, and they'll thin over the years and start to crack more often.Accumulated sun damage can put them at risk for skin cancer. Women are also more susceptible to lip damage later in life than men, mostly due to hormonal changes brought on by menopause.

Advertisement

It's possible, however, to slow down signs of aging on your lips. At the very least, you can temporarily camouflage some issues brought on by time, but the effectiveness of certain cover-ups is questionable. But depending on the method you use, you may even be able to reverse some of the evidence of lip aging. Some of these reversals are permanent, while others are temporary.

In general, anti-aging lip products generally fall into two categories. The first kind are topical lip products, which include lipsticks that promise to plump your lips to their best potential. The other category is invasive lip products, which includes injections and implants. Invasive procedures and products can be temporary, lasting only a few months, or they can be permanent, so it helps know what you're getting into before you make any big decisions [source: WebMD].

There are also ways to protect your lips from the effect of aging. One of the simplest and most inexpensive anti-aging lip products is lip balm. A lip balm with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or more, applied several times a day, can slow signs of aging and protect you from skin cancer on your lips.

In the quest to keep your lips looking young, however, there are many choices beyond lip balm. Read on to learn about the different types of anti-aging lip products.