No matter what your daily responsibilities are, odds are that you use your hands a lot, and dry, chapped hands can make the whole day miserable. The dryness can be even worse in the winter when cold weather strikes. Even hand washing, which is important to keep germs at bay, can take its toll on your skin. Using a moisturizing soap will help, but contact with water still dries out skin by rinsing away its protective layer of moisture, so the more you wash, the more your hands are at risk of becoming chapped.

Hand creams and moisturizers are good to have around when your hands are dry, but sometimes these don't seem to work quickly enough. Moisturizing gloves can give your hands the extra boost they need to see it through the dry season. Various kinds of gloves are available -- some are designed to be used with lotions, and others will get the job done on their own.

Sometimes called "spa gloves," moisturizing gloves can cost anywhere from less than $10 to almost $50, and you can buy them at drugstores and specialty retailers. Moisturizing gloves contain a number of ingredients to help your skin, such as oils, vitamins and aloe. Often, these ingredients are part of a lining inside the gloves, although sometimes the fabrics themselves are infused with moisturizing agents. Some gloves are even scented, so if you have any fragrance allergies, be sure to check the label before you choose your gloves.

If you think you're thinking about giving moisturizing gloves a try, keep reading to find out which type could be the right fit for you.