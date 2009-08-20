Once you've selected the right sock, here's a quick how-to on using them to their fullest advantage.

First, wash your feet using lukewarm water and a soap-free cleanser to avoid drying out the skin. Use a pumice stone or exfoliating scrub to clear off some of the dry, callused skin on the heels and soles of your feet. This will help the moisturizing ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin. Rinse and pat your feet dry instead of rubbing them with the towel, which could remove too much moisture.

Advertisement

Next, apply moisturizing lotion, cream or oil. If you are using a gel-type moisturizing sock, you may skip this step. Apply the moisturizer as soon as you can -- preferably within three minutes of drying off -- to seal in as much moisture as possible. If you struggle with athlete's foot, you may want to avoid getting moisturizer in between your toes [source: FootSmart].

Leave the socks on for however long the directions call for -- usually about 30 to 45 minutes. If you can, leave the socks on longer than that -- even overnight. Some moisturizing socks come with nonslip soles, so you can pamper your feet while you do chores or other work around the house.

If you have very dry skin, using the moisturizing socks on a daily (or nightly) basis might be worth considering. However, once or twice a week is usually adequate for most people, but be sure to pay attention to what the directions call for.

Since many moisturizing products include fragrance, be sure to read the ingredients list closely if you have a special skin condition. Also, as with any moisturizing product, you shouldn't wear the socks if your skin is so dry that it's broken; instead, wait for it to heal before moisturizing.

Keep reading for more information on the next page about dry skin and how moisturizing socks might help.

Heal Your Heels If you are one of those people who just can't sleep with socks on, yet you have dry, cracked heels, "heel socks" may be a solution you can live with. Moisturizing heel socks, or heel wraps, are similar to regular moisturizing socks in most ways, except they cover only the heel of the foot, leaving toes free. And, if your heels are the main problem, this abbreviated version of moisturizing socks might be a good choice anyway, as they tend to be less expensive.