How to Avoid Bubbles in Your Nail Polish Finish

" " A model gets her nails done backstage ahead of a catwalk show in Sydney, Australia. Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Bubbles trapped in nail polish are the worst. Unlike smudges and other minor imperfections, there aren't many fast and easy fixes for a buried bubble trapped in your nail polish finish. Even worse, sometimes it's hard to tell if you have a bubble problem until your nails are dry.

Bubbles can happen with new polish and with premium, expensive polish, too. They're also bound to show up and spoil your nail finish for that big date. All that hard work and you may have to invest another hour or so stripping a nail (and a few of its fellows) and repeating the process all over again — and again — and again. It's maddening.

Advertisement

If you've hovered over your nails, the polish applicator carefully positioned at a precise angle, determined that this time you'll get it right, only to fail, you know what we mean.

Wouldn't it be nice to find the cause of the bubbles and just make sure to eliminate them at the source? A little extra diligence would save you time and money on the cost of supplies, right? The problem is that bubbles can be the result of oil or moisture in the polish, or even ambient moisture in the air. They can occur if the polish you're using is too thick, too old or of poor quality. Bubbles can be the bane of a DIY manicure, but they aren't necessarily inevitable.

Let's proceed to the next page where we'll take a look at some effective ways you can deflate those bubbles for a smooth, professional-looking nail polish finish at home.