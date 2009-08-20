Mole Removal Overview

You can do a lot in an hour. You can watch a couple of sitcoms, you can get a pedicure, and you can even get a mole removed. Of course, getting a mole removed is a little more complicated than the first two options -- and it's more expensive. There isn't a set cost for mole removal because all moles are different and prices vary by doctor, but plan to spend between $100 and $500 [source: Hacker].

The price of a mole-removal procedure is usually based on the size, shape and location of the mole and the complexity of the procedure. For example, having a large mole removed from your cheek will typically cost more than having a small one taken off your arm. First of all, the size of the moles is different -- it takes more time to remove a larger mole and therefore it costs more. Secondly, the skin on your cheek is more cosmetically sensitive than the skin on your arm and may require a more complex procedure [source: Hacker].

Finally, you must also consider the cost of pathology -- most doctors recommend that every mole be sent for pathological study to determine whether it's cancerous. Typically, cosmetic removal of moles isn't covered by insurance, but the removal of a potentially cancerous mole is covered. However, insurance policies differ, so it's best to check with your provider to determine whether the cost of mole removal is covered [source: Hacker].

