Mole Removal Overview

It doesn't take much to ensure a speedy recovery and minimal scarring after a mole-removal procedure. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps and avoid some common mistakes to ensure your skin will be as good as new in a couple weeks.

Following a mole-removal procedure, you should clean the area twice a day with water or diluted hydrogen peroxide and apply an antibiotic cream and a clean bandage [source: Schlessinger]. You may have heard that air helps a wound heal, but studies show that cuts heal faster when they're treated with an antibiotic cream and covered with a bandage. And while topical vitamin E may help reduce scarring, it's best to wait to apply it until the wound heals completely. Applying vitamin E too soon can slow the healing process and possibly make scarring even worse [source: Schlessinger].

Common Cancer In 1930, one in every 5,000 Americans was likely to develop skin melanoma. However, by 2004, this ratio changed to one in 65, and today, melanoma is the second most common cancer in women between the ages of 20 and 29 [source: Skin Care Physicians].

