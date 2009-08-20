Scalp Care Tips
Nobody likes flakes -- neither the kind with cheesy pick-up lines, nor the sort that fall from a dry, itchy scalp. If you're plagued by the latter, here's a handful of home remedies to help.
Get fast facts on hair washing, natural hair washing options and the risks involved in shampoo frequency.
If you want your hair to grow, you should get regular trims. Right? Or do stylists rob us blind by insisting that we come before them every six to eight weeks?
If you don't have time to suds up your hair in the shower, there's an alternative. But does dry shampoo really make your hair squeaky clean?
Heat may give you a perfect coiffure today, but will it damage your scalp and hair in the long run? How does a hair dryer affect your scalp?
Most people wash their hair every day without fail. However, some go without shampoo for weeks, months and even years. Who's right?
By Josh Clark
After a long, stressful day, sometimes there's nothing better than a scalp massage. Whether you're simply running your hands through your hair or your hairdresser is sending shivers up your spine, the simple act can relieve a lot of pressure.
If you're dealing with excessive oiliness, dryness or a chronic skin problem on your scalp, you might be due for a scalp treatment. How do these products provide relief?
Dry skin isn't limited to just the face, legs and arms; it can also be a problem for your scalp. How can you add moisture so that your scalp and hair stay healthy?
Dandruff is a common problem for many people, with causes ranging from dry or oily skin to chronic conditions. With so many possible triggers, what can be done to get rid of dandruff?
Dandruff, head lice and hair loss are often treated with chemical ingredients, but can tea tree oil offer a natural alternative for treating scalp problems?
Your scalp protects your skull and is covered in hair, and it's susceptible to certain skin conditions, such as dandruff and head lice. But is your scalp different from the rest of you skin?
By Susan Sentry
When your hairstylist gives your scalp a luxurious massage while he shampoos your hair, he's doing your scalp a favor. Scalp massages are on this list of healthy tips.
You may have dry hair, oily hair, thick hair or thinning hair, but can your scalp affect the way your hair looks?