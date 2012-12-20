5 Surprising Facts About Itchy Scalp

Chapped lips are a pain, and a runny nose is annoying. An itchy scalp is another common ailment, but one whose cause can be a little harder to determine.

It isn't considered good manners to scratch your head in public, and no one wants to look in the mirror and see skin flakes all over their shirt. Some scalp ailments aren't just itchy -- they're painful. Certain skin conditions can cause scalp tenderness or burning, and scratching too hard can lead to open wounds that are vulnerable to infection. It's also tough to get a good night's sleep when an itch is driving you nuts.

