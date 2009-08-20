Scalp care can be tricky because the skin in that area is often sensitive. Learn more about scalp care at HowStuffWorks.
Recent findings showed that nearly all U.S.-based lice were drug-resistant. Should we panic, yet?
By Alia Hoyt
Say so long to greasy hair. Without showering, dry shampoo can help you hair look healthier and more voluminous. Learn how to use this must-have hair care product.
Get relief from itchy scalp and other scalp problems with these useful ways to prevent and treat this skin condition.
What are the benefits of scalp massages? From mood enhancer to migraine reliever, read on to learn about the benefits of scalp massages.
Scalp fungus can be unpleasant and difficult to treat. But there are things you can do at home to speed up the recovery process.
Usually when you sweat, it's anything but luxurious. But if it's a steam treatment that's bringing on the perspiration, all of that glistening can be part of a healthful, relaxing beauty therapy.
They can be unsightly, uncomfortable and even painful. Fortunately, scalp sores are typically treatable, although a doctor's expertise may be needed.
Nobody likes flakes -- neither the kind with cheesy pick-up lines, nor the sort that fall from a dry, itchy scalp. If you're plagued by the latter, here's a handful of home remedies to help.
Get fast facts on hair washing, natural hair washing options and the risks involved in shampoo frequency.
If you want your hair to grow, you should get regular trims. Right? Or do stylists rob us blind by insisting that we come before them every six to eight weeks?
Men and women alike have been using wigs, hairpieces and hair extensions for millennia. People have a wealth of hair styling options at their disposal, but will these choices leave them bald?
If you don't have time to suds up your hair in the shower, there's an alternative. But does dry shampoo really make your hair squeaky clean?
Heat may give you a perfect coiffure today, but will it damage your scalp and hair in the long run? How does a hair dryer affect your scalp?
You've probably heard frustrated, angry people exclaim that they're going to tear their hair out. But for people with trichotillomania, that's more than just an idiom.
Many women invest in their hair with regular salon appointments and enough product to fill the Grand Canyon. It's quite a shock to the system when a woman begins to lose her hair. It can definitely hurt your pride, but can it physically hurt as well?
Most people wash their hair every day without fail. However, some go without shampoo for weeks, months and even years. Who's right?
By Josh Clark
Scalp fungus is characterized by small, round rings found under your hair that are reddish in color. It's actually a form of ringworm, and whereas the condition is pretty easy to treat elsewhere on your body, it's trickier when it's on your scalp.
After a long, stressful day, sometimes there's nothing better than a scalp massage. Whether you're simply running your hands through your hair or your hairdresser is sending shivers up your spine, the simple act can relieve a lot of pressure.
If you have acne, you probably have a routine for dealing with pimples that crop up on your face or body. But what should you do when you find pimples on your scalp?
By Gina Fisher
In the best-case scenario, scalp psoriasis is barely noticeable. But in the worst-case scenario, sufferers must endure significant physical discomfort from an itchy, red scalp with raised lesions and a build up of scales that flake off like dandruff.
A number of skin conditions can cause scalp sores, including ringworm, psoriasis, impetigo and pemphigus. How do you know if you have scalp sores, and is there any way to treat them?
If you're dealing with excessive oiliness, dryness or a chronic skin problem on your scalp, you might be due for a scalp treatment. How do these products provide relief?
Dry skin isn't limited to just the face, legs and arms; it can also be a problem for your scalp. How can you add moisture so that your scalp and hair stay healthy?
Dandruff is a common problem for many people, but what causes it can range from dry skin to oily skin to chronic conditions. With so many possible triggers, what can be done to treat dandruff?
Dandruff, head lice and hair loss are often treated with chemical ingredients, but can tea tree oil offer a natural alternative for treating scalp problems?