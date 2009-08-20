Health
Skin Care
Scalp Care

Scalp Care

Scalp care can be tricky because the skin in that area is often sensitive. Learn more about scalp care at HowStuffWorks.

Scalp Treatments

Scalp Massage Basics

Hair Washing: Fast Facts

Can hair extensions damage my scalp?

Two Words to Make You Consider Homeschooling: Super Lice
Recent findings showed that nearly all U.S.-based lice were drug-resistant. Should we panic, yet?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Things to Know About Dry Shampoo
Say so long to greasy hair. Without showering, dry shampoo can help you hair look healthier and more voluminous. Learn how to use this must-have hair care product.

By Katie Lambert

5 Surprising Facts About Itchy Scalp
Get relief from itchy scalp and other scalp problems with these useful ways to prevent and treat this skin condition.

By Katie Lambert

5 Benefits of Scalp Massage
What are the benefits of scalp massages? From mood enhancer to migraine reliever, read on to learn about the benefits of scalp massages.

By Maria Trimarchi

At a Glance: Scalp Fungus
Scalp fungus can be unpleasant and difficult to treat. But there are things you can do at home to speed up the recovery process.

By Jennifer Sellers

At a Glance: Face Steaming
Usually when you sweat, it's anything but luxurious. But if it's a steam treatment that's bringing on the perspiration, all of that glistening can be part of a healthful, relaxing beauty therapy.

By Jennifer Sellers

At a Glance: Scalp Sores
They can be unsightly, uncomfortable and even painful. Fortunately, scalp sores are typically treatable, although a doctor's expertise may be needed.

By Kevin P. Allen

Quick Tips: Dandruff Remedies
Nobody likes flakes -- neither the kind with cheesy pick-up lines, nor the sort that fall from a dry, itchy scalp. If you're plagued by the latter, here's a handful of home remedies to help.

By Kevin P. Allen

Hair Washing: Fast Facts
Get fast facts on hair washing, natural hair washing options and the risks involved in shampoo frequency.

By Sarah Siddons

Does getting your hair cut regularly really promote hair growth?
If you want your hair to grow, you should get regular trims. Right? Or do stylists rob us blind by insisting that we come before them every six to eight weeks?

By Molly Edmonds

Can hair extensions damage my scalp?
Men and women alike have been using wigs, hairpieces and hair extensions for millennia. People have a wealth of hair styling options at their disposal, but will these choices leave them bald?

Dry Shampoo Basics
If you don't have time to suds up your hair in the shower, there's an alternative. But does dry shampoo really make your hair squeaky clean?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Is a hair dryer bad for your scalp?
Heat may give you a perfect coiffure today, but will it damage your scalp and hair in the long run? How does a hair dryer affect your scalp?

By Jessika Toothman

How Trichotillomania Works
You've probably heard frustrated, angry people exclaim that they're going to tear their hair out. But for people with trichotillomania, that's more than just an idiom.

By Molly Edmonds

What is trichodynia?
Many women invest in their hair with regular salon appointments and enough product to fill the Grand Canyon. It's quite a shock to the system when a woman begins to lose her hair. It can definitely hurt your pride, but can it physically hurt as well?

By Molly Edmonds

How often should you wash your hair?
Most people wash their hair every day without fail. However, some go without shampoo for weeks, months and even years. Who's right?

By Josh Clark

Scalp Fungus Overview
Scalp fungus is characterized by small, round rings found under your hair that are reddish in color. It's actually a form of ringworm, and whereas the condition is pretty easy to treat elsewhere on your body, it's trickier when it's on your scalp.

By Rebecca Regan

Scalp Massage Basics
After a long, stressful day, sometimes there's nothing better than a scalp massage. Whether you're simply running your hands through your hair or your hairdresser is sending shivers up your spine, the simple act can relieve a lot of pressure.

By Jackie Weaver

Scalp Pimples
If you have acne, you probably have a routine for dealing with pimples that crop up on your face or body. But what should you do when you find pimples on your scalp?

By Gina Fisher

Scalp Psoriasis Overview
In the best-case scenario, scalp psoriasis is barely noticeable. But in the worst-case scenario, sufferers must endure significant physical discomfort from an itchy, red scalp with raised lesions and a build up of scales that flake off like dandruff.

By Mary Salisbury

Scalp Sores
A number of skin conditions can cause scalp sores, including ringworm, psoriasis, impetigo and pemphigus. How do you know if you have scalp sores, and is there any way to treat them?

By Rebecca Regan

Scalp Treatments
If you're dealing with excessive oiliness, dryness or a chronic skin problem on your scalp, you might be due for a scalp treatment. How do these products provide relief?

By Shannon Cicero

How to Moisturize the Scalp
Dry skin isn't limited to just the face, legs and arms; it can also be a problem for your scalp. How can you add moisture so that your scalp and hair stay healthy?

By Christina Pander

How to Treat Dandruff
Dandruff is a common problem for many people, but what causes it can range from dry skin to oily skin to chronic conditions. With so many possible triggers, what can be done to treat dandruff?

By Christina Pander

Is tea tree oil good for treating scalp problems?
Dandruff, head lice and hair loss are often treated with chemical ingredients, but can tea tree oil offer a natural alternative for treating scalp problems?

By Christina Pander