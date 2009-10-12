5 Natural Deodorant Ingredients

Regular antiperspirants largely depend on some form of aluminum as an active ingredient; the aluminum creates a plug in the sweat gland that prevents moisture from leaving. However, as we mentioned earlier, it's not the act of sweating that causes the stink of body odor, but rather the mixing of perspiration with sweat-feasting bacteria.

Mineral salts, or potassium alum, work by forming a temporary layer on the skin, rather than a plug in the pore. This layer prevents the growth of those skin bacteria whose digestion process makes sweat so smelly. In other words, you'll still release sweat, but the bacteria won't be waiting to eat it up. Mineral salts, which occur naturally and don't irritate the skin, are commonly found in solid crystal deodorants.