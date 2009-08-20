Underarm Care Tips
Underarm care tips often involve hygiene and hair removal suggestions. Learn more about underarm care tips at Discovery Health.
It's a common routine: Wake up, take a shower, put on some deodorant or antiperspirant and get dressed. But your antiperspirant can work better if you skip it in the morning.
By Alia Hoyt
Humans have tried for centuries to mask the nose-wrenching scents emanating from their soiled and sweaty bodies, so what do deodorants do differently?
Raising your arms: It's such a simple gesture but one you may be reluctant to do if your underarms are all dark and splotchy. Are whitening creams the solution to your undercover issue?
Do hairy people sweat more than the hairless? It might seem that way, but ignore the hype and look at the science, particularly when it comes to underarms.
It may seem strange that spraying on a little substance from a bottle can keep you from performing a bodily function like sweating. How this happens is pretty ingenious.
Concerns about underarm appearance are causing a lot of anxiety for many people. Check out these tips to beautify the skin you may have been neglecting.
Deodorant commercials are cautionary tales -- men who can't get a date because of white marks on their shirts and women who can't catch the wedding bouquet because lifting their arms would spell certain odor disaster. But should your gender really determine your deodorant?
We're probably all guilty of the occasional surreptitious "pit check" to make sure that our deodorant is working, especially when we're outside in hot weather or in a really stressful situation. Could a brand switch be in order?
If you aim to live a natural, organic lifestyle, you know that the ingredients list on a product is the key -- and that aluminum, parabens and synthetic fragrances are on the naughty list. What should you be looking for on the label instead?
We're willing to sweat up a storm at the gym, but to show up at a job interview with tell-tale signs of sweat is more than most of us can bear. Will antiperspirant with a "clinical strength" label do the trick, or is it just a marketing ploy?
A lot of people are suspicious that antiperspirants are harmful to your health. So they stick with the natural variety, instead. But do these deodorants really prevent stinky pits?
You may have heard that antiperspirants have been linked to breast cancer and Alzheimer's disease, but is there any truth to this? And are antiperspirants safe?
If you're tired of shaving your underarms, you may be considering laser hair removal, but is this treatment safe for underarms?
By Gina Fisher
If you're tired of shaving your underarms, the longer-lasting results of waxing may be appealing. But is waxing safe for sensitive underarm skin?
By Gina Fisher
You may have heard that deodorants and antiperspirants have been linked to breast cancer, but is this true?
Shaving can be hard on your skin, and shaving your underarms is particularly difficult. How do you make a challenging job easier and prevent razor burn in such a tender area?
People go to great lengths to look smooth and sleek during the summer, and that includes grooming the often neglected underarms. What makes the skin underneath our arms so unique?
By Dave Roos
Sweating is an important natural process, but you can have too much of a good thing. So what causes excess sweating -- and how can you stop it?
Your two sons come in from playing an intense game of soccer. They both reek. You expect if from your teenager, but isn't it too early for your nine-year-old to be smelling this foul? No -- anyone of any age can potentially develop body odor.
Applying your first 'swipe' was likely a rite of passage into young adulthood. And it's a pretty weighty choice to make -- one that goes far beyond gel or solid, powder fresh or mountain spring. Should you choose deodorant or antiperspirant?
By Josh Clark