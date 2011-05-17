5 False Stereotypes About Baby Boomers

" " Baby Boomers lead more active, more plugged-in lives than they're often given credit for. See more healthy aging pictures. Goodshoot/ Thinkstock

Millennials have been coddled, Gen Y'ers won't wear suits, Gen X'ers are cynical and Baby Boomers -- those folks can barely operate a cell phone.

Generational stereotypes are nothing new. They can be comforting, a way to relate to people of a different age -- without going to the trouble of getting to know them. And so they can also be downright wrong. Stereotypes about the Boomers, the generation born between 1946 and 1964, are no exception.

As the "never trust anyone over 30" crowd starts turning 65, they're faced with burgeoning stereotypes about who they are, what they do, how they think and what they want. Here, five common ones about Baby Boomers that typically prove false, beginning with one that plagues most of the older crowd: They don't care about the younger crowd.