Top 5 Retirement Activities for Men

One of the dreams of retirement is having the time and freedom to travel. That goal is motivating retirees to indulge their wanderlust and incorporate their love of the open road with other passionate interests. From wine tasting vacations in France to packaged tours that make the rounds of Civil War battlefields, seniors are finding travel opportunities covering hundreds of topics and pastimes.

As much as 80 percent of recreational travel in the U.S. involves Baby Boomers and seniors, and themed and educational travel venues speak to that market in a big way. Elderhostel (also known as Road Scholar), a U.S. based educational travel service, offers lifelong learning programs in 90 countries and all 50 U.S. states. It's one of many alternatives available for retirees who want more from a holiday than a hotel and a seat on a tour bus.

Retirees aren't just taking the traditional two week vacation once a year, either. Without the responsibilities of work and young children, more and more seniors are heading out on day and weekend getaways. With the family RV and a trusty GPS device, the world awaits.