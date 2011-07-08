Mayo Clinic Diet: What You Need to Know

" " It's a good sign the Mayo Clinic has attached its name to a diet, because it means its experts have developed the diet through research and clinical experience. iStockphoto.com /shmeljov

Before jumping into any diet, it's wise to learn a little bit about its origins. Some diets are built upon solid research and study, and some are faddish, get-rich-quick plans that are often unhealthy and make promises they can't possibly deliver.

When it comes to the Mayo Clinic Diet, the name behind the diet belongs to one of the most respected medical organizations in the world, so it's no surprise the diet is popular.

Advertisement

The world's first integrated, group private practice, the Mayo Clinic brings doctors, researchers and medical experts together for the purpose of education, research and treatment. Today, the Mayo Clinic boasts around 55,000 health care professionals, and comprises three clinics and four hospitals [source: Mayo Clinic].

In addition to its research and educational initiatives, the Mayo Clinic has helped treat more than 6 million people since its founding in 1863 [source: Mayo Clinic].

It's a good sign the Mayo Clinic has attached its name to a diet, because it means its experts have developed the diet through research and clinical experience, and stands by it enough to risk its good name and reputation on the diet's safety and effectiveness.

With the organization's impressive history and reputation, it's no wonder that people are interested in the Mayo Clinic Diet, which doesn't involve counting calories or cutting out carbohydrates.

But are claims that it can help dieters lose between 6 and 10 pounds in two weeks justified? Is it a diet in the traditional sense or a shift in lifestyle? We'll answer those questions and more throughout this article.

We'll discuss how the Mayo Clinic Diet works in the next section.