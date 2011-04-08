10 Office Exercises You Can Do Secretly

" " Sitting on exercise ball all day is one way to get some secret exercise. Brand X Pictures/ Thinkstock

You absolutely love your job! It's interesting, rewarding and challenging. It also might be hazardous to your health.

Office spaces are set up to require little movement, making it easy to gain weight. Before you know it, you've added 50 pounds (22.6 kilograms) on your frame. Besides increasing weight, desk jobs also increase the strain on your back, wrists, eyes and neck, and can result in a general loss of muscle tone.

Advertisement

Stress is another disadvantage of office work. A survey by Yale University shows that 29 percent of workers feel "quite a bit or extremely stressed at work." [source: CDC]. This can lead to depression, cardiovascular disease, a lack of energy and other health issues.

To combat the adverse effects of the 9-to-5 routine, it's important to exercise. But when can you find the time? Workplace workouts can help you make the most of your limited hours. With a little creativity, you can take advantage of the few minutes you have between pending deadlines and learn to exercise while you work.

For your company's benefit, squeezing in a little exercise improves concentration and actually makes you more productive. But just in case others aren't convinced (or you don't want to be conspicuous), here are some exercises you can do secretly.