Biceps Exercises

Most of us want toned, strong biceps. The good news is that, executed correctly, biceps exercises provide relatively quick results. In this article, we'll show you a variety of biceps exercises -- using a resistance tube, dumbbells, a medicine ball, and a stability ball -- that target the biceps muscles from every angle.

Our first variation of the familiar biceps curl uses a resistance tube instead of dumbbells. Follow the steps outlined below to add this biceps exercise to your fitness routine.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown; stand firmly on tube with the arch of your foot.

Step 2

Keep elbows stabilized at your sides as you lift hands up toward shoulders.

Step 3

Return to start position.

Contents
  1. How to Do a Biceps Curl with Resistance Tube and Weight Bar
  2. How to Do a Biceps Curl on Stability Ball
  3. How to Do a Concentration Curl on Stability Ball
  4. How to Do a Biceps Curl with Dumbbells
  5. How to Do ISO Curls with Resistance Tube

How to Do a Biceps Curl with Resistance Tube and Weight Bar

The biceps curl is even more challenging when performed with a resistance tube and a weight bar. This biceps exercise will tone your upper arms in no time.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by putting weight bar through both handles of tube, and stand on tube with the arch of one foot.

Step 2

Keep elbows stabilized at your sides as you lift hands up toward shoulders.

Step 3

Return to start position.

How to Do a Biceps Curl on Stability Ball

When you do a biceps curl on a stability ball, you strengthen not only your upper arms but your core muscles, too. This biceps exercise makes a great addition to your workout.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by sitting straight up on ball, dumbbells at your side.

Step 2

Keep your elbows stabilized at your side as you curl weights up toward your shoulders.

Step 3

Return to start position.

How to Do a Concentration Curl on Stability Ball

The concentration curl on stability ball is so named because concentrating on the contraction of the upper arm muscles makes this biceps exercise truly effective.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by sitting on ball, right elbow supported on inside of right inner thigh and left hand supported on left leg.

Step 2

Curl dumbbell up toward shoulder while keeping elbow on leg.

Step 3

Return to start position.

How to Do a Biceps Curl with Dumbbells

While you're probably familiar with the biceps curl with dumbbells, review these directions and photos to perfect your form for this biceps exercise.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown.

Step 2

Keep elbows at side as you curl weights up toward shoulders.

Step 3

Return to start position.

How to Do ISO Curls with Resistance Tube

ISO curls differ from regular biceps curls in that each arm is lifted separately. This biceps exercise uses a resistance tube, so you can do it almost anywhere.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by placing the arch of your left foot on the resistance tube.

Step 2

Hold left arm at a 90 degree angle while curling with the right arm.

Step 3

Perform one set of 12 to 15 with the right, and then repeat on the left.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Lottie Olson is a nationally certified personal trainer with 10 years of experience in fitness and personal training. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh with a B.S. in Exercise Science and Fitness Management.

