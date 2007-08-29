" "

Most of us want toned, strong biceps. The good news is that, executed correctly, biceps exercises provide relatively quick results. In this article, we'll show you a variety of biceps exercises -- using a resistance tube, dumbbells, a medicine ball, and a stability ball -- that target the biceps muscles from every angle.

Our first variation of the familiar biceps curl uses a resistance tube instead of dumbbells. Follow the steps outlined below to add this biceps exercise to your fitness routine.

Advertisement

Step 1

Assume start position as shown; stand firmly on tube with the arch of your foot.

" "

" "

Step 2

Keep elbows stabilized at your sides as you lift hands up toward shoulders.

" "

Step 3

Return to start position.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out: