Glutes Exercises

" "

The gluteal muscles, or glutes, are one of the largest muscle groups in the body and an area that most people want to tone. Fortunately, it's relatively easy to isolate and exercise these muscles. In this article, we'll show you several exercises to strengthen and define your butt, including hip extensions and lunges.

Let's start this lower-body workout with donkey kicks, which work your butt and your lower back.

Advertisement

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by kneeling down and supporting your upper body on your forearms.

" "

Step 2

Keeping your right knee bent, slowly lift that leg behind you so your foot raises up toward the ceiling.

" "

Step 3

Return to start position and repeat with left leg.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out: