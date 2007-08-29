Glutes Exercises

The gluteal muscles, or glutes, are one of the largest muscle groups in the body and an area that most people want to tone. Fortunately, it's relatively easy to isolate and exercise these muscles. In this article, we'll show you several exercises to strengthen and define your butt, including hip extensions and lunges.

Let's start this lower-body workout with donkey kicks, which work your butt and your lower back.

Advertisement

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by kneeling down and supporting your upper body on your forearms.

Step 2

Keeping your right knee bent, slowly lift that leg behind you so your foot raises up toward the ceiling.

Step 3

Return to start position and repeat with left leg.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. How to Do Straight Leg Donkey Kicks
  2. How to Do Hip Extensions on Stability Ball
  3. How to Do Donkey Kicks with Stability Ball
  4. How to Do a Plank with Butt Lift
  5. How to Do a Stationary Lunge with Hip Extension

How to Do Straight Leg Donkey Kicks

Straight leg donkey kicks are an effective way to work the butt. You don't need any fancy equipment for this glutes exercise, just an exercise mat.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by kneeling down and supporting your upper body on your forearms.

Advertisement

Step 2

Lift right leg behind you so your foot lifts up toward the ceiling while keeping it straight.

Step 3

Return to start position and repeat with left leg.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do Hip Extensions on Stability Ball

In a hip extension, the hands and toes are positioned on the floor and the legs are  raised one at a time. This variation of the glutes exercise uses a stability ball for support.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by laying face down on stability ball, hands and toes on floor.

Advertisement

Step 2

Extend left leg toward ceiling.

Step 3

Repeat on right.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do Donkey Kicks with Stability Ball

There are several variations of the donkey kick exercise. This one works the glutes with the help of a stability ball.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by supporting body weight on stability ball.

Advertisement

Step 2

Balance on right foot, and kick left foot out behind you.

Step 3

Repeat with other side.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do a Plank with Butt Lift

For a challenging glutes strengthener, try this plank with butt lift. Keep your motion slow and controlled for this exercise.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown.

Advertisement

Step 2

Bend left knee with foot flexed.

Step 3

Lift foot up toward ceiling, then bring back down and hover knee above floor.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

Advertisement

How to Do a Stationary Lunge with Hip Extension

The stationary lunge with hip extension incorporates two moves in one exercise. Mimic these photos to ensure you're using the correct form for this butt-building exercise.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown.

Advertisement

Step 2

Lower body by bending both knees at 90-degree angles.

Step 3

Return to start and extend leg out behind you, contracting butt muscles.

Step 4

Repeat on other side.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Lottie Olson is a nationally certified personal trainer with 10 years of experience in fitness and personal training. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh with a B.S. in Exercise Science and Fitness Management.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...