Arm, Chest, and Shoulder Exercises

To get strong and sculpted arms, push-ups are for you -- they strengthen the back of the arms and the chest. Try to do as many push-ups as you can, progressively increasing the number of repetitions.

Step 1

Start with legs extended, toes on the floor, hands on the floor with arms extended underneath shoulders. Keep abdominals tight and back straight.

Step 2

Slowly bend elbows and lower body completely to the floor, exhaling on exertion. Don't arch your back. Repeat for 8 times. Progress to 3 sets of 8 times.

