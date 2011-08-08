Stretching is an important part of any workout. Not only does stretching help counter the soreness that typically follows a workout, it also lengthens the muscles, improving range of motion and flexibility. Stretching also helps prevent injury during exercise. But even if you don't engage in more intense forms of physical activity, stretching should be incorporated into your daily routine. It improves circulation, decreases stress, and releases tension.
