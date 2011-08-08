Stretching

" "

The hamstring stretch lengthens and stretches the hamstring muscle in the back of the thigh.

Step 1

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, knees relaxed, toes pointing forward or in a comfortable position, upper body lifted, body weight distributed in the hips over the heels, shoulders relaxed. Extend right leg in front of the body and flex the foot, keeping the knee relaxed.

Step 2

Bend your left knee, keeping weight in hips over your heels. Place hands on left thigh and bend through your hips, not at the waistline. Hold abdominal muscles in tight and keep head and neck in line with the spine. Keep spine straight. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat with the other leg.

