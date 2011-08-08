Leg Exercises

The goal of the outer thigh lift is to strengthen the hip and outer thigh. The movement requires moving the leg away from the midline of the body.







Step 1

Lie on your right side with right arm extended out straight, head resting on arm. Place your left arm in front of your chest for support. Keep your hips aligned, bending your right leg for a wide base of support.









Step 2

Lift left leg up and out from hip socket. Lift out for 2 counts and lower for 4 counts, resisting as you lower your leg to starting position. Repeat for 8 times. Repeat on the other side. Progress gradually to 3 sets of 8 on each side.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.