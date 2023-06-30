Benefits of Running
The benefits of running are almost too many to count - improved blood circulation, better endurance and weight loss are just the beginning. Check out this section to learn all about the benefits of running.
Learn More
Runner's high is often attributed to a burst of endorphins our bodies release during a long run or even vigorous exercise. But is that feeling of euphoria we experience from a rush of endorphins or something else?
Aside from being fit, male endurance athletes may have an evolutionary advantage by simply being more attractive to the opposite sex. Let's look at the science behind it.
Running is a great way to lose weight. But whether you were born to run or just looking for a way to drop some pounds, it's a good idea to have a plan in place well before putting your sneakers on the pavement.
Advertisement
Scientists once assumed that running and walking used the same amount of energy -- that is, they burned the same number of calories. However, a group of Syracuse University researchers found that running actually burns more calories than walking. What factor had scientists overlooked in the past?
By Josh Clark
If you've got the blues, it's highly likely that a jog around the block will cheer you up. Why does running have a therapeutic effect?
There's nothing like pounding the pavement to take the edge off after a bad day at work. Why is running so good at reducing stress?