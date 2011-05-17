10 Yoga Exercises for Seniors

" " Yoga provides health benefits for adults of all ages and fitness levels, and seniors can especially benefit from the increased flexibility and balance it offers. See more healthy aging pictures. iStockphoto.com /aabejon

As a form of exercise, yoga has become all the rage, spawning yoga studios, clothing lines and for some proponents, an entire lifestyle. What's the magic behind this discipline of poses and controlled breathing? Is yoga truly a beneficial form of exercise, or is it just some swami mumbo jumbo?

Yoga can, in fact, be good for adults of all ages, especially seniors. Studies have shown that yoga can be extremely helpful when it comes to combating stress, fatigue and pain. Some yoga poses increase core strength and balance, which reduces the risk of fall-related injuries. Other poses can alleviate senior-related health issues such as menopause. Above all, yoga is a form of exercise that can help seniors feel younger.

Even though you may never be able to bend yourself into a pretzel, learning some simple yoga poses can improve your overall quality of life. If you're just starting out, look for a beginning class taught by a certified yoga instructor. Good instructors will help you attain correct body positioning and encourage you to learn your body's limits. You may not able to perform all the poses or hold them for very long, but good teachers understand that and encourage you to do your best. Yoga books and DVDs are other tools that can help you reap the benefits of yoga.

What types of yoga poses should you learn to help battle common senior ailments? Read on to learn more about exercises that can improve your health.