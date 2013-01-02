Yoga
Yoga spans the body and mind as a holistic fitness routine. Learn about the benefits, forms and types of this ancient practice.
How to Succeed at Intermittent Fasting
The Keto Craze: Does the Diet Live Up to the Hype?
Time-restricted Eaters Lose Weight Even Without Changing Diet
7,000 Steps Is the New 10,000 Steps
How Many Calories Will the Tour de France Winner Burn?
Tired of Sitting All Day? These 5 Calisthenics Can Get You Moving
Is exercising at work widely accepted?
What time of day is best for an office workout?
10 Office Exercises You Can Do Secretly
Asian Americans Should Be Screened for Diabetes at Lower Weights
Bananas Might Be the World's Perfect Workout Food
Worrying Has Some Benefits After All, Research Shows
Why Athletes Love Blood Flow Restriction Training
Do men really have more upper body strength than women?
Tips From Greg Vanvakaris, DC, CSCS
Have People Ever Really Eaten Tapeworms for Weight Loss?
Is Apple Cider Vinegar the ‘Secret’ to Weight Loss?
Enough With the Term 'Healthy Obesity,' Says Researcher
Learn More
During this time of social distancing and isolation, many hot yoga aficionados are craving the heat of the hot yoga studio, but our experts say you can create that heat at home.
The ubiquitous and beautiful Sanskrit word has meaning beyond the mat.
Hot yoga may not be as beneficial as once thought, a new study suggests.
By Robert Lamb
Advertisement
The U.N. has proclaimed June 21, 2021, the International Day of Yoga. With that in mind, we look at how emotions can get the best of you when you're in corpse pose.
By Julia Layton
If you've been in a gym for a while, chances are you've spied yoga and Pilates enthusiasts walking around sporting lean bodies and holding rolled-up mats. But the two routines are quite different.
By Alia Hoyt
Yoga doesn't always involve a mat. AntiGravity yoga, also known as aerial or flying yoga, uses a hammock to help you stretch and strengthen your body.
In yoga, breathing is as important as the proper posture. Learn about important breathing exercises and how they better your yoga practice.
Advertisement
Yoga can provide health big benefits for men. Learn all the amazing ways that yoga benefits men and why even professional athletes do downward dog
Back pain affects more than 26 million Americans, and yoga may help. Follow our expert-approved ways to use yoga to get low back pain relief.
It may not burn as many calories as running, but yoga can help with weight loss. See which yoga poses and positions can complement your weight loss goals
If you're trying to lose weight, yoga may help...just not in the way you think. Learn how yoga can help blast belly fat and take off unwanted pounds.
Advertisement
Kundalini yoga, like other forms of yoga, focuses on breath and postures but emphasizes hand gestures and chanted mantras. See if Kundalini yoga is for you
More meditation than yoga, Sahaja yoga teaches self awareness through guided meditation.
Will exercising the muscles in your face help you stay wrinkle-free?
What's hatha yoga? See if this type of yoga is right for you.
Advertisement
Iyengar yoga is a challenging form of yoga that focuses on precision.
Ratha yoga is a complete mind-body experience. Learn how a typical class works!
CorePower yoga is the newest style of yoga that tones and tightens while give you peace of mind.
Become a yogi with the simple poses, or asanas, that promote flexibility and strength.
Advertisement
Ashtanga yoga puts your mind to work just as much as your body.
Bikram yoga takes your yoga practice to new heights, or at least high temperatures, with a challenging 90-minute class.
Yoga helps combat the effects of stress, fatigue and pain for people of all ages, and in seniors it can improve core strength and balance, reducing the risk of fall-related injuries. Which exercises are best for seniors' health?
By Jill Jaracz
Yoga can be a spiritual experience, but most people who explore yoga actually discover that it strengthens and deepens their own faith. Learn about the ties between yoga and religion.