Yes, Hot Yoga Can Still Be Hot at Home
During this time of social distancing and isolation, many hot yoga aficionados are craving the heat of the hot yoga studio, but our experts say you can create that heat at home.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Namaste: It Doesn't Just Mean Yoga Class Is Over
The ubiquitous and beautiful Sanskrit word has meaning beyond the mat.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Hot Yoga Works, But Doesn't Have to Be So Hot
Hot yoga may not be as beneficial as once thought, a new study suggests.

By Robert Lamb

Yoga Makes People Super Emotional. But Why?
The U.N. has proclaimed June 21, 2021, the International Day of Yoga. With that in mind, we look at how emotions can get the best of you when you're in corpse pose.

By Julia Layton

What’s the difference between yoga and Pilates?
If you've been in a gym for a while, chances are you've spied yoga and Pilates enthusiasts walking around sporting lean bodies and holding rolled-up mats. But the two routines are quite different.

By Alia Hoyt

Quick Tips: What is AntiGravity Yoga?
Yoga doesn't always involve a mat. AntiGravity yoga, also known as aerial or flying yoga, uses a hammock to help you stretch and strengthen your body.

By Amanda MacMillan

What is the importance of breathing in yoga?
In yoga, breathing is as important as the proper posture. Learn about important breathing exercises and how they better your yoga practice.

By Amanda MacMillan

What are the benefits of yoga for men?
Yoga can provide health big benefits for men. Learn all the amazing ways that yoga benefits men and why even professional athletes do downward dog

By Amanda MacMillan

How to Use Yoga to Ease Back Pain
Back pain affects more than 26 million Americans, and yoga may help. Follow our expert-approved ways to use yoga to get low back pain relief.

By Amanda MacMillan

Yoga for Weight Loss: Poses and Positions
It may not burn as many calories as running, but yoga can help with weight loss. See which yoga poses and positions can complement your weight loss goals

By Amanda MacMillan

Yoga and Weight Loss: Does yoga burn belly fat?
If you're trying to lose weight, yoga may help...just not in the way you think. Learn how yoga can help blast belly fat and take off unwanted pounds.

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: What is Kundalini yoga?
Kundalini yoga, like other forms of yoga, focuses on breath and postures but emphasizes hand gestures and chanted mantras. See if Kundalini yoga is for you

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Sahaja Yoga Explained
More meditation than yoga, Sahaja yoga teaches self awareness through guided meditation.

By Amanda MacMillan

Can face yoga exercises make you look younger?
Will exercising the muscles in your face help you stay wrinkle-free?

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Hatha Yoga Explained
What's hatha yoga? See if this type of yoga is right for you.

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Iyengar Yoga Explained
Iyengar yoga is a challenging form of yoga that focuses on precision.

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Raja Yoga Explained
Ratha yoga is a complete mind-body experience. Learn how a typical class works!

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: What is CorePower yoga?
CorePower yoga is the newest style of yoga that tones and tightens while give you peace of mind.

By Amanda MacMillan

10 Yoga Positions for Beginners
Become a yogi with the simple poses, or asanas, that promote flexibility and strength.

By Amanda MacMillan

Ashtanga Yoga Explained
Ashtanga yoga puts your mind to work just as much as your body.

By Amanda MacMillan

Bikram Yoga Explained
Bikram yoga takes your yoga practice to new heights, or at least high temperatures, with a challenging 90-minute class.

By Amanda MacMillan

10 Yoga Exercises for Seniors
Yoga helps combat the effects of stress, fatigue and pain for people of all ages, and in seniors it can improve core strength and balance, reducing the risk of fall-related injuries. Which exercises are best for seniors' health?

By Jill Jaracz

Yoga and Religion
Yoga can be a spiritual experience, but most people who explore yoga actually discover that it strengthens and deepens their own faith. Learn about the ties between yoga and religion.

By the editors of PureHealthMD