How Vitamin B1 Works

The discovery of thiamin was the key that unlocked the mystery of a disease -- a disease born of technology, but called by the simple name beriberi. The word itself means weakness in an East Indian dialect. In this article, we'll take a look at the importance of thiamin in preventing disorders of the nervous system and other illnesses, and we'll learn just how much thiamin is recommended for daily intake. Here's a preview.
- What is Vitamin B1?
Vitamin B1, or thiamin, is an important coenzyme that helps the body convert food into energy. It also assists in manufacturing fat and metabolizing protein. Thiamin is necessary to maintain normal function in the nervous system.
- Benefits of Vitamin B1
Thiamin plays a part in the chain of reactions that provides energy for the body. It is thought to be beneficial for people suffering from Alzheimer's disease and older adults with mental impairment. It may also improve the mental function of epilepsy sufferers who take the drug phenytoin.
- Foods That Contain Vitamin B1
Most foods contain only very small amounts of thiamin. However, it can be found in "enriched" foods such as breads and cereals. Thiamin occurs naturally in pork, oysters, green peas, and lima beans.
- Vitamin B1 Deficiency
A thiamin deficiency leads to beriberi, a debilitating and potentially fatal disease. "Dry beriberi" is characterized by numbness, muscle weakness, loss of appetite, and disorders of the nervous system. "Wet beriberi" causes fluid accumulation and can lead to heart failure.
This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE.
