How Vitamin B1 Works

Numbness, muscle weakness, loss of appetite, and disorders of the nervous system such as irritability, memory loss, and depression, characterize the form of beriberi known as "dry beriberi." In contrast, "wet beriberi" features fluid accumulation, especially in the lower legs. This severe form of the disease interferes with the heart and the circulatory system and can eventually cause heart failure. In childhood, thiamin deficiency stunts growth.

Almost all elderly people have lower than optimal body levels of thiamin. This may be due to the decline in absorption often seen as people age, or may be due to a restricted diet as people eat less of a variety of foods. People with cardiovascular diseases also have an increased need for thiamin supplementation.



Severe thiamin deficiency seldom occurs today in the Western world, except among alcoholics, who eat little or no food for extended periods of time. They can develop a pattern of neurologic symptoms known as Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, involving the nervous system and causing a form of psychosis.



Thiamin deficiency may also occur in people who make poor food choices through ignorance, neglect, or poverty. Diets deficient in thiamin are often deficient in other B vitamins as well, because the B vitamins exist in many of the same foods. Highly processed foods are the main culprit, adding carbohydrates to the diet without the B vitamins needed to process them.



Doses of thiamin two to five times the RDA are used to treat a deficiency. In developed countries, deficiencies are most commonly seen in children receiving chemotherapy; these are easily resolved with supplementation. There are no known toxicity problems with thiamin in large doses.



But deficiencies don't need to be severe to cause problems. Even mildly low levels can bring about delirium or problems with mental function. Thiamin is partially responsible for energy production, including energy for the brain. Without it, the brain just doesn't work as well. It's believed that up to 30 percent of patients who are admitted to mental institutions have a thiamin deficiency.



Thiamin deficiency is rare in the United States, but now you know what to look out for and why thiamin is so important to your health. Make sure you're getting the right amounts of thiamin in your diet to keep beriberi at bay.



Jennifer Brett, N.D. is director of the Acupuncture Institute for the University of Bridgeport , where she also serves on the faculty for the College of Naturopathic Medicine. A recognized leader in her field with an extensive background in treating a wide variety of disorders utilizing nutritional and botanical remedies, Dr. Brett has appeared on WABC TV (NYC) and on Good Morning America to discuss utilizing herbs for health.





