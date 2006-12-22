How Vitamin B2 Works

Milk is the single best source of vitamin B2 in the American diet. A glass of milk provides one-quarter of the RDA of riboflavin for men and one third of the RDA for women. Other dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, and ice cream are also good sources of the vitamin. Meats, especially liver and kidney, and some green leafy vegetables are other rich sources. Enriched breads and cereals have riboflavin added to them.



Heat and oxygen do not easily destroy riboflavin, but light does. Milk can lose one-half or more of its riboflavin content when exposed to light for four to six hours. To prevent this from occurring, it's important not to store milk in clear glass or translucent plastic containers. It's better to buy and store milk in cardboard containers or colored plastic jugs.



Dietary Requirements of Vitamin B2



The RDA for riboflavin is 0.5 mg for every 1,000 calories. This works out to be 1.3 mg each day for the average adult man and 1.1 mg for the average adult woman. A pregnant woman needs an additional 0.3 mg. During a baby's first six months, a nursing mother needs an additional 0.5 mg daily; during the second six months, she needs only 0.4 mg more. Recommended levels decrease slightly to 1.4 mg for men and 1.2 mg for women over age 50 as energy needs decrease.



You can use this chart to find foods that are a good source of riboflavin.





Food Quantity

Riboflavin (mg)

Milk shake, thick 1 cup 0.5

Cottage cheese, low-fat 1 cup 0.41

Milk, whole 1 cup 0.39

Buttermilk, from whole milk 1 cup 0.38

Buttermilk, from skim milk 1 cup 0.37

Yogurt, low-fat frozen 1 cup 0.37

Pancakes 3 medium 0.36 Sweet potatoes 1 cup 0.33 Pretzels 1 cup 0.25

English muffin 1 medium 0.24

Hypersensitivity to light can be a sign of a riboflavin deficiency, which causes the skin to become greasy, scaly, and dry. Keep reading to learn more about the effects of a riboflavin deficiency.

