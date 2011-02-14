5 Tips for Staying Fresh on a Date

Those of us who are in the dating trenches know that having a successful date can be a real battle. But finding the right person to date isn't the only challenge. You have to declare war on all your bad habits and put your best foot forward to impress the person you're taking out.
For the lonely heart, it's critical to look and feel your best. Surveys show that first impressions are key to a successful date -- a good number of daters decide within half an hour whether they'll see the person again [source: It's Just Lunch]. One misstep -- whether you smell like smoke because you had a quick cigarette to calm your nerves, or you accidentally spill ketchup down your shirt -- and you might not get another chance.
No matter how hard you try, even the bravest dating warrior can slip up during a date. Here are some weapons to help you stay fresh during your date and keep the entire evening on a high note.