Alternative Medicines for Impotence

Impotence is the inability of a man's penis to become erect or stay erect during sexual intercourse. In many cases, a psychological reason -- ranging from stress and fatigue to depression -- is to blame for impotence. Other causes include certain drugs, old age, a hormone imbalance, spinal cord injury, and diabetes mellitus, among others.

Advertisement

Homeopathy for Impotence

Homeopathic medicine holds a lot of promise for men with impotence, particularly for those cases stemming from anxiety or other psychological reasons. This therapy uses highly diluted doses of natural substances that would produce the symptoms of impotence if given in full strength to a healthy person. The substances are from plant, mineral, or animal sources. A classical homeopath goes about tailoring a remedy for a patient by studying the symptoms as well as the general state of physical and emotional health. To pinpoint possible causes of the impotence, the following questions are useful:

Has there been a recent illness?

What is the patient's feeling about sex and his relationships?

Has the penis been injured?

Patients receive the remedies tailored to their specific case. For example, the remedy argentum nitricum, made from silver nitrate, is often effective for men with impotence who easily become excited and anxious, which frequently leads to physical exhaustion. Fresh air or cold drinks make them feel better, and they typically have digestive problems. Other possible remedies for impotence include arnica montana, lycopodium, and sabal serrata.

Traditional Chinese Medicine for Impotence

Traditional Chinese medical treatment seeks to bring the body's energizing life force, or qi, back into balance, thus eliminating the problems of impotence. One possible explanation of this condition is that it results from a deficiency in yang in the kidney system. (Together, yang and yin create harmony in the body.) Treatment typically involves a combination of acupuncture, moxibustion, herbal therapy, and dietary changes. Both the impotence and the patient's general health are addressed. Several clinical experiments and case studies have shown acupuncture to be a successful treatment of impotence for the majority of patients.

Regulations on who can practice acupuncture and other forms of traditional Chinese medicine vary from state to state. In addition to traditional Chinese physicians, some naturopathic physicians and medical doctors are trained in acupuncture.

Herbal Medicine for Impotence

Herbal medicine offers treatments that can influence hormones, act as sexual stimulants, and reduce anxiety and tension. Saw palmetto berries are often used to regulate the hormonal balance and may also act as an aphrodisiac. The berries come from a small palm tree native to the southeastern coast of the United States and are often used as tinctures.

Damiana has long been used to stimulate sexual desire in men, as one of its botanical names, Turnera aphrodisiaca, testifies. It may also relieve anxiety.

Siberian ginseng (also known as eleuthero) can encourage relaxation. The root of this herb is available as a tincture or in capsule form. Other helpful herbs include ginkgo and potency wood (also known as muira puama).

Other Impotence Therapies

Chiropractic Medicine for Impotence -- Manipulating the spine may restore function to the penis.

Detoxification, Fasting, and Colon Therapy for Impotence -- Fasts and other treatments can eliminate toxins from the body that may be contributing to impotence.

Hydrotherapy for Impotence -- Treatment may include alternating hot and cold sitz baths and short soaks in ice-cold water.

Mind/Body Medicine for Impotence -- Biofeedback training, creative visualization, hypnotherapy, meditation, and other therapies employ the mind and body together to bring relaxation and encourage successful and enjoyable intercourse.

Nutritional Therapy for Impotence -- Diet (such as limiting cholesterol) and supplements (such as zinc, vitamin B6, and vitamin E) can be helpful for treating impotence.

Advertisement

For more information on impotence and alternative medicine, see: