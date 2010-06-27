Alternative Medicine

It seems alternative medicine is sweeping the country but alternative medical treatments have been around for centuries. Our extensive alternative medicine library covers acne to alcoholism and insomnia to lupus.

What Is the Difference Between a D.O. and an M.D.?
Surely you know M.D. is the abbreviation for medical doctor. But what about D.O.? What does that designation even mean? And do these doctors have the same medical training?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Himalayan Salt Lamps: Health Benefits or Hype?
That hunk of glowing salt sure is pretty, but can it improve the health of my home?

By Jesslyn Shields

Is Colloidal Silver Helpful or Harmful?
A lot of people swear by its health benefits. But what do the experts say?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Does Kombucha Really Have Health Benefits?
Kombucha is having a moment as a probiotic that can help with all kinds of diseases. But what does the science say?

By Alia Hoyt

A Former Naturopath Blows the Whistle on the Industry
Britt Marie Hermes started out at a naturopath. Now, she writes a blog criticizing their practices, which has landed her in a lawsuit. At a time when naturopaths are fighting for more state licensing and insurance coverage, she shares her story.

By Dave Roos

Using Melatonin to Treat Insomnia
Melatonin can be used to treat insomnia. Learn about melatonin studies and how to use melatonin to treat insomnia

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

What is regression therapy?
Whether you were the Dalai Lama or a great Roman orator in a past life, practitioners of regression therapy aim to get to the bottom of it. Could they help patients overcome phobias, anxiety and depression in the process?

By Heather Quinlan

Do alternative medical practices really work?
When aspiring doctors head off to school, they can expect to take a lot of science classes to prepare them for the practice of evidence-based medicine. Alternative medicine refers to practices that fall outside that realm. Are magnet therapy and herbal remedies quackery or worth a try?

By Molly Edmonds

The Best Detox Method: You
The body has been given many mechanisms to cleanse itself and is constantly eliminating waste. Learn how the best detox method is your own body.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Hydrogen Peroxide Therapy
Chances are it happened to you as a child -- you fell off your bike and got scraped up. If you used hydrogen peroxide for those cuts and scrapes, you might remember the tingling, bubbling and fizzing. But what was it really doing?

By Sarah Siddons

Flax Seed: What You Need to Know
When it comes to health, good things often come in small packages. The flax seed is no exception.

By Andrew Aguecheek

Evening Primrose Oil
Centuries ago, Native Americans and pilgrims ate evening primrose flowers to relieve hemorrhoids, stomachaches, sore throats and bruising. But will a primrose today keep the doctor away? Read on to find out.

By Sarah Siddons

Cod Liver Oil
Cod liver oil offers many potential health benefits, including relief from pain, arthritis and possibly even Alzheimer's. But it shouldn't be taken without first consulting your physician and becoming aware of its side effects.

By Olivia Page

L-arginine: What You Need to Know
This guy looks good with his rippling abs, immense pecs and biceps, and zero percent body fat. He points confidently to the camera and announces it's all due to daily supplements of an incredible little amino acid, L-arginine. But can you trust him?

By Eleanor Duse

Tribulus Terrestris Overview
Though the barbed bur of the tribulus terrestris may sound intimidating, many people claim that it has quite a few functions for the body such as increasing muscle mass, treating kidney ailments, blood pressure problems and cancer.

By Sarah Siddons

Progesteron Creams
Menopause is often a dreaded time for women due to its many uncomfortable symptoms including the most reviled -- hot flashes. Honestly, who wants a semi-sleepless night of repeatedly tossing away covers after waking up drenched in sweat?

By Rosalind Jackson

MSM: What You Need to Know
If you're getting older and creakier, you may be wondering what you can do to stave off the joint pain and reduced mobility that seem to be nearly inevitable byproducts of aging. Could MSM help?

By Eleanor Duse

Liver Cleansing Overview
Do you ever feel like you'd benefit from ridding your body of all of its toxins? Then the liver cleanse might be for you. Through fasting and adhering to a strict diet, you may be able to increase your liver's health and functionality.

By Sarah Siddons

Acetyl-L Carnitine Overview
Better mental function and weight loss in the same bottle. It's an appealing proposition, and one that the proponents of acetyl-L-carnitine make regularly. Whether these claims hold any water is a murkier issue.

By Eleanor Duse

Chromium Picolinate: What You Need to Know
People will try almost anything to lose weight. Diet and exercise may be proven, but somehow, that strange new pill or supplement seems so much more appealing. Enter chromium picolinate.

By Rosalind Jackson

Coconut Oil
Gorgeous South Pacific beach bodies. A conspiracy theory. A substance that could help treat deadly viruses. A natural fountain of youth. The latest James Bond movie? Nope -- the saga of coconut oil.

By Eleanor Duse

Colloidal Silver: What You Need to Know
Some people believe that colloidal silver has great healing properties -- such as relief from viruses and skin irritation. Others have found it to be unsafe and ineffective. It's true that colloidal silver could turn your skin blue, but why?

By Olivia Page

How does ginger fight cancer?
For years, ginger has been used to combat nausea -- but did you know it's now also being looked at to combat cancer?

By Sarah Siddons

Bromelain: What You Need to Know
Bromelain -- a protein-digesting enzyme that's found in pineapple juice and stems -- has many health benefits. Some of these include the ability to reduce swelling, aid in digestion and relieve mild pain associated with osteoarthritis.

By Andrew Aguecheek

CoQ10: What You Need to Know
What do beef hearts have to do with something that could potentially be used to treat cancer, AIDS, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and asthma?

By Sarah Siddons