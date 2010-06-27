Alternative Medicine
It seems alternative medicine is sweeping the country but alternative medical treatments have been around for centuries. Our extensive alternative medicine library covers acne to alcoholism and insomnia to lupus.
Oil Diffusers Make Your House Smell Great, But Are They Safe?
Essential Oils Profiles
How to Treat Common Conditions With Aromatherapy
Kava Is Natural and Legal, But Is It Safe?
6 Handy Uses for Witch Hazel
What to Know About CBG, the Mother of All Cannabinoids
Can Lettuce Water Really Help You Sleep?
9 Refreshing Uses for Peppermint Oil
How to Safely Use a Neti Pot
What Does Science Say About the Health Benefits of Cordyceps?
Popular Chinese 'Healing Potion' Is Mostly Cockroaches
How to Treat Fatigue with Traditional Chinese Medicine
Learn More
Surely you know M.D. is the abbreviation for medical doctor. But what about D.O.? What does that designation even mean? And do these doctors have the same medical training?
That hunk of glowing salt sure is pretty, but can it improve the health of my home?
A lot of people swear by its health benefits. But what do the experts say?
Kombucha is having a moment as a probiotic that can help with all kinds of diseases. But what does the science say?
By Alia Hoyt
Britt Marie Hermes started out at a naturopath. Now, she writes a blog criticizing their practices, which has landed her in a lawsuit. At a time when naturopaths are fighting for more state licensing and insurance coverage, she shares her story.
By Dave Roos
Melatonin can be used to treat insomnia. Learn about melatonin studies and how to use melatonin to treat insomnia
Whether you were the Dalai Lama or a great Roman orator in a past life, practitioners of regression therapy aim to get to the bottom of it. Could they help patients overcome phobias, anxiety and depression in the process?
When aspiring doctors head off to school, they can expect to take a lot of science classes to prepare them for the practice of evidence-based medicine. Alternative medicine refers to practices that fall outside that realm. Are magnet therapy and herbal remedies quackery or worth a try?
The body has been given many mechanisms to cleanse itself and is constantly eliminating waste. Learn how the best detox method is your own body.
Chances are it happened to you as a child -- you fell off your bike and got scraped up. If you used hydrogen peroxide for those cuts and scrapes, you might remember the tingling, bubbling and fizzing. But what was it really doing?
When it comes to health, good things often come in small packages. The flax seed is no exception.
Centuries ago, Native Americans and pilgrims ate evening primrose flowers to relieve hemorrhoids, stomachaches, sore throats and bruising. But will a primrose today keep the doctor away? Read on to find out.
Cod liver oil offers many potential health benefits, including relief from pain, arthritis and possibly even Alzheimer's. But it shouldn't be taken without first consulting your physician and becoming aware of its side effects.
By Olivia Page
This guy looks good with his rippling abs, immense pecs and biceps, and zero percent body fat. He points confidently to the camera and announces it's all due to daily supplements of an incredible little amino acid, L-arginine. But can you trust him?
By Eleanor Duse
Though the barbed bur of the tribulus terrestris may sound intimidating, many people claim that it has quite a few functions for the body such as increasing muscle mass, treating kidney ailments, blood pressure problems and cancer.
Menopause is often a dreaded time for women due to its many uncomfortable symptoms including the most reviled -- hot flashes. Honestly, who wants a semi-sleepless night of repeatedly tossing away covers after waking up drenched in sweat?
If you're getting older and creakier, you may be wondering what you can do to stave off the joint pain and reduced mobility that seem to be nearly inevitable byproducts of aging. Could MSM help?
By Eleanor Duse
Do you ever feel like you'd benefit from ridding your body of all of its toxins? Then the liver cleanse might be for you. Through fasting and adhering to a strict diet, you may be able to increase your liver's health and functionality.
Better mental function and weight loss in the same bottle. It's an appealing proposition, and one that the proponents of acetyl-L-carnitine make regularly. Whether these claims hold any water is a murkier issue.
By Eleanor Duse
People will try almost anything to lose weight. Diet and exercise may be proven, but somehow, that strange new pill or supplement seems so much more appealing. Enter chromium picolinate.
Gorgeous South Pacific beach bodies. A conspiracy theory. A substance that could help treat deadly viruses. A natural fountain of youth. The latest James Bond movie? Nope -- the saga of coconut oil.
By Eleanor Duse
Some people believe that colloidal silver has great healing properties -- such as relief from viruses and skin irritation. Others have found it to be unsafe and ineffective. It's true that colloidal silver could turn your skin blue, but why?
By Olivia Page
For years, ginger has been used to combat nausea -- but did you know it's now also being looked at to combat cancer?
Bromelain -- a protein-digesting enzyme that's found in pineapple juice and stems -- has many health benefits. Some of these include the ability to reduce swelling, aid in digestion and relieve mild pain associated with osteoarthritis.
What do beef hearts have to do with something that could potentially be used to treat cancer, AIDS, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and asthma?