How to Get Rid of Hives With Aromatherapy

Hives are rashlike, itchy skin bumps that are most often seen in children, but anyone can get them. They are often caused by a food allergy, although it may be difficult to diagnose at first because the reaction can occur hours or even a day after eating the culprit food. Although it's a good idea to eliminate the allergen and build up the immune system, the immediate need is to stop the itching.

The essential oil of chamomile is an excellent first choice to treat hives, but if it's too expensive or you don't have any on hand, you can turn to an essential oil that decreases inflammation, such as lavender. The fragrance of either lavender or chamomile oil can also be very calming to someone who feels that they are going to go mad from the itching.

First wash off the skin with a warm aromatherapy wash (see recipes below). If the itching is not sufficiently relieved, apply the Hives Paste. A child who normally objects to having a poultice smeared on his or her skin will often accept this poultice because it so effectively stops the itching.

Essential oils for hives: chamomile, lavender, peppermint

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Aromatherapy Hives Treatments Hives Skin Wash 5 drops chamomile or 10 drops lavender oil

2 drops peppermint oil

3 tablespoons baking soda

2 cups water (or use peppermint tea instead) Combine the ingredients. If you are making a tea to use as the base instead of water, pour 21/2 cups of boiling water over 4 teaspoons of dried peppermint leaves, and steep 15 minutes. Strain out the herb. Add the remaining ingredients. Use a soft cloth or a skin sponge to apply on irritated skin until itching is alleviated. Chamomile is the best choice for this recipe, but it is expensive, so 10 drops of lavender essential oil can be substituted, if necessary. Hives Paste 1/4 cup of the Hives Skin Wash (see previous recipe)

3 tablespoons bentonite clay (available at natural food stores) Stir the ingredients into a paste, and wait about five minutes for it to thicken. Apply to irritated skin with your fingers or a wooden tongue depressor. Let dry on skin, and leave for at least 45 minutes before washing off. Reapply for another 30 minutes if the area is still itching.