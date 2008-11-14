How to Get Rid of Hiccups

" " Eating a spoonful of sugar is thought to disrupt the vagus nerve endings and possibly stop hiccups. John Lamb/Getty Images

1. Sweeten Spot

Put a teaspoonful of sugar on the back of your tongue (where you taste sour) for 10 to 15 seconds, and then swallow. The sugar will "overload" the vagus nerve endings and might stop the hiccups because who isn't distracted by sugar? You can also use a spoonful of honey or peanut butter.

2. Sour Notes

On the opposite note, try killing the hiccups with sour notes by sucking on a something like a lemon. The high acidic content found in lemon disrupts the esophagus and distracts the vagus nerve. If you don't have a lemon, try a teaspoonful of apple cider vinegar; its sour taste could stop your hiccups in its tracks.

3. Take a Chill Pill

Taking an antacid, particularly one high in magnesium, can help calm those vagus and phrenic nerves. And the mineral tends to decrease irritation in your stomach, too.

4. Freezer Burn

Water, in some form, is a key element in many hiccups home remedies. You can try gargling with ice water, slowly sipping very cold water or sucking on an ice cube until it is small enough to swallow (comfortably). The cold might interrupt the vagus nerve and stop it from spasming.

5. Hold Your Breath

Breathing, or not breathing actually, is the main distraction in other methods used to cease hiccups. Try hold your breath for as long as you can. This increases the amount of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream, and the body becomes preoccupied with getting rid of it and forgets about the hiccups. You can also try breathing into a paper bag, which is believed to work the same way.

6. Pressure Points

Some of the stranger home remedies that say they stop hiccups relate to pressure. In fact, some people have success with acupressure. Try pulling the tip of your tongue, or gently pressing on your eyeballs, in an effort to stimulate and distract the vagus nerve. Some doctors suggest putting your fingers (carefully and not too far, obviously) in your ears to stop the hiccups. The branches of ... wait for it ... the vagus nerve, reach into the auditory system, too. You could also try gentle apply pressure on both sides of your nose while swallowing.

7. Scare Tactics

Some people are big backers of the scare method. If you're frightened, your vagus nerve is too. You can try having someone jump out and surprise both of you.

8. Other Weird Ways

Like we said, there's no tried-and-true way to stop the hiccups that works for everybody. So, if nothing we've listed has worked, you can try a few more things to see if they help. Drink from the opposite side of a glass by tipping it under your chin to drink from the far side. Some say you can bite your thumbs and then blow on them. And believe it or not, several studies have shown that rectal massages (gasp!) can immediately stop severe cases. Yikes.