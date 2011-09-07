5 Common Dental Myths

" " Is putting the pain reliever next to your aching tooth better than swallowing it? We'll explore that dental myth. Jupiterimages/Pixland/ Thinkstock

It's no myth that dental work can be a little scary sometimes. In fact, as many as 12 percent of adults in the U.S. say they get anxious about visiting the dentist, so if the thought of reclining in a dental chair makes you twitchy, you're not alone [source: Sohn]. Some people get so worked up about it that they choose to just stay away: According to a report by the Surgeon General's office, 4.3 percent of Americans are so afraid of going to the dentist that they simply don't go [source: Department of Health and Human Services].

With so much unnecessary stress and anxiety built up around dentists and dental health, it's not surprising that we've made up several myths over the years to help explain or even alleviate our dental issues. Sometimes we choose to believe these myths rather than find out the truth and, after a while, they can become so ingrained in our culture that it's hard to tell fact from fiction.

Advertisement

But when it comes to your dental health, having false information can be harmful. Here we'll "drill down" to the truth behind five common dental myths, some of which you may have even believed yourself.