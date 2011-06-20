Guide to Being 33 Weeks Pregnant

By now, some of you are probably ready to wave a white flag and call it a day on pregnancy. You're likely sick of your limited supply of maternity clothes and the many side effects of having your internal organs repeatedly kicked and squished from within. Before you feel too sorry for yourself, take a moment to appreciate the fact that you're not an Indian elephant, which endures a 22-month gestational period. Those poor mamas go through all that incubating, largely standing up, and then hardly anyone ever sends them flowers in the hospital.
In all seriousness, the last few weeks of pregnancy are a combination of joy, nerves and physical discomforts. When you become frustrated or hormonally charged, take a deep breath and remind yourself that it's all for the greater good. Plus, you'll be able to use your current state as a bargaining chip when your kid tries to put you in a nursing home later in life. Check out the next few pages for details on the good, the bad and the ugly aspects of the 33rd week of pregnancy.
Advertisement