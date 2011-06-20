Guide to Being 33 Weeks Pregnant

Simply put: You're excited and overwhelmed. Don't worry if back pain and an actively kicking baby aren't the only things keeping you up at night. You're about to be put in charge of another human being's life, which is more than enough to frazzle your nerves a little bit.

For first-time moms and dads in particular, the responsibilities looming on the horizon are substantial. Before you work yourself into a tizzy, however, remember that billions of parents have gone down this path before you, and 99.9 percent of the time they figured it out just fine. Prepare yourself for what to expect by polling your mommy friends for helpful advice on those first few days and weeks that you won't have a full nursing staff at your beck and call. You'll find a groove more quickly than you think you will, trust me.

If you haven't already, it's time for you to let go of apprehension when it comes to discussing uncomfortable issues with your doctor. If you can't talk about constipation with him, it's going to be pretty embarrassing come episiotomy time. Unfortunately, constipation is a common concern among third-trimester pregos, but it is very treatable. Drink as much water as you can, and adjust your diet to include as many fiber-rich fruits and veggies as possible to keep things moving along. Your doctor may also have recommendations for other baby-safe remedies and medications.