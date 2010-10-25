How to Introduce your Boyfriend to your Parents

Introducing your boyfriend to your parents is a big step in any relationship. Not only does it send a clear signal to them that you two aren't just hanging out and having fun, it allows them to finally put a face with the name that's been mentioned more times than they care to count. Meeting the parents is a good move to make for couples who plan to take their relationship to the next level. When you bring the important people in your life together, it's meaningful, but it can also be stressful. You have to find a way that makes everyone comfortable and ultimately opens the door for future interactions.
If you are ready to take this crucial step, how exactly should you introduce your beloved to your parents? Where should you meet? At a wine bar for one drink and a quick "hello" or dinner at your house so everyone can really get to know each other better? These are some of the topics we'll look at in this article. But first, how do you know when the time is right to introduce that special man in your life to your folks? Let's find out.
