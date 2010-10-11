5 Signs a Date Went Badly

Communication is the key to healthy personal relationships but, as with many things in life, there has to be a balance. A date who's a blabbermouth can spoil an evening. It's no fun when the person talks so much that you can't get a word in edgewise. Make a serious note when that guy or girl talks specifically about himself or herself all the time -- positively or negatively. And if he or she keeps bringing up a past relationship -- Blah, blah, blah! -- then you'll really want to think hard about going out with the person again.

The polar opposite -- when your date doesn't talk enough -- is also uncomfortable. An articulated pause is one thing but extended periods of silence are downright awkward. Distractions like texting, talking on the phone or taking long bathroom breaks are dead giveaways that the two of you aren't clicking.

Advertisement

But it's not just the quantity but the quality of the conversation that's important. See what we mean on the next page.