Left at the Altar: 10 Reasons He Got Cold Feet

It's the day that she's been dreaming about since she was a little girl: her wedding day. She's leaving a small room where she got dressed in her perfect gown. After checking herself out in the mirror, she realizes that she's never felt more beautiful. Her father stands nearby, ready to take her arm and walk her down the aisle to the man that she'll be with for the rest of her life. She peers toward the end of a long aisle, leading into a room filled with all her friends and family. She glances down to the altar, where her fiance and his best man should be waiting along with the officiant. Yet nobody's there. After a while, she realizes that what was supposed to be the happiest day of her life has turned into one of the worst.

This is the most dramatic scenario of being "left at the altar" -- some men are kind enough to at least tell their former brides-to-be a few days ahead of time, and in private. But regardless of how it's done, it's still humiliating and completely knocks you for a loop. The big question is ... why? Read on for our list of 10 reasons why some men get cold feet.