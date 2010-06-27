Marriage
Marriage is intended to be a lifelong commitment, but more and more marriages today end in divorce. Learn about creating a marriage that will last with advice from professional experts and personal anecdotes.
Is Sapiosexuality a Real Thing?
Not Getting Online Dates? Your Bar Is Probably Too High
New App Exposes the Pluses and Minuses of Sex Contracts
The Myth of Closure: Why Experts Say It Doesn't Exist
To Make Up After a Row, Men Want Sex, Women Want Quality Time
Domestic Violence: It's More Common Than You Think
Breakup Boot Camp: Help for Surviving a Broken Heart
Friendships Can Actually Improve Your Health. But Why's It So Hard to Make Them?
Does cheating run in the family?
Why Do We Fall in Love?
Love at First Sight? A Study Says It's Probably Just Lust
This Is Why Humans Don't Have a Mating Season
It's not your imagination that a lot of married couples look like each other. A new study explains why.
Year after year, there are two months where people file for divorce the most. But why? A new study has an interesting explanation.
You hear the phrase "seven-year itch," and might recall the iconic image of Marilyn Monroe. Sure, "The Seven Year Itch" was a popular film, but is there any validity to the notion that a married person gets the urge to cheat or leave the marriage after seven years?
Being left at the altar is a humiliating and confusing experience for any bride. If her fleeing groom didn't even give her the courtesy of a reason why, we can help with our list of possible reasons for those cold feet.
Passionate relationships take work -- and the energy that you put in is often what you get in return. Here are some fun ways to inject romance into your marriage.
Your husband used to be your rock â€” upright and honest â€” but lately has become a selfish scoundrel. Learn about why he's going through a midlife crisis and what you can do to make sure your marriage survives.
Marriage is a hot topic, and part of defining when it is socially accepted to get married or to predict how long a marriage will last is to look at teen marriage. Get a different perspective of marriage through a teenager in this article.
While men are helping with chores and children more than ever, research also shows that women are still doing most of the work. Learn how to divide household responsibilities with your spouse.
Miscommunication between spouses is not necessarily because of gender stereotypes or an unwillingness to communicate -- men and women simply have different ways of speaking. Learn how men and women can communicate effectively.
Separate fact from fiction as we debunk 10 common divorce myths.
There is no couple that doesn't have to work hard at improving their relationship. Learn how to keep marital bliss from waxing and waning as the years go by.
Caring for children can be both physically and emotionally draining, and that can have a negative effect on the love and romance in your marriage. Learn how to keep the fire going after you've had kids.
Marital problems become magnified when the partners take their personal stresses out on each other. Learn how to manage your stress and save your marriage.
Every couple argues, and it's healthy to feel free to share your opinion with your spouse. The key is to make sure that you fight fairly.
What is the connection between marriage and sex, and how does one affect the other? Learn about maintaining sexual health during marriage.
Do you suspect that your spouse could be cheating? Learn about the tell-tale signs of infidelity.