5 Rules of Office Dating Etiquette

" " Sometimes coworkers share more than just staplers. Brand X Pictures/ Getty Images

There's an old expression that you shouldn't mix business with pleasure. But we spend dozens of hours each week at our workplaces -- more time than we have to spend on many recreational activities. So it's only natural that we sometimes have better luck finding romantic interests in the break room than we do in a nearby bar.

When you're exploring a new relationship, the last thing you want to do is ponder how it might end, though that's exactly why we're often advised to keep our work life and personal life separate. If you break up, you'll have to see your ex every day. You could be at risk for potential sabotage from a heartbroken coworker. You might end up walking away from a job you love to avoid someone you used to. But if that's a chance you're willing to take, then here are the tips you need to date someone in the same office.