5 Surefire Ways to Make a Girl Smile

Girls love surprises. By taking the time to surprise her, you're showing that she's special to you and that you want to make her happy. What girl wouldn't be flattered by that kind of attention?

A common misconception among guys is that you have to spend a lot of money to surprise and please a girl. This is a total myth; surprising someone isn't about the most expensive gift you can buy. It's the little things in life are most important. Skip the pricey bouquet of flowers or piece of jewelry, and plan an unexpected date for any ordinary evening instead. Take her to see the new romantic comedy that she's dying to see, even if you'd rather watch the newest action flick. Test your culinary skills by cooking dinner for her -- and eat dessert first!

It's easy to get in a rut and go through the day-to-day motions in a relationship. If you find yourself yearning for a little adventure, you're not alone! The right amount of spontaneity is healthy in any partnership; it rejuvenates your romance by keeping things interesting. While you don't want to shock the girl you like with a tattoo of her first name across your back, a little spontaneity is never a bad thing. A surprise can be as simple as switching up your usual routine. Explore a new part of town together on a whim, or take a stroll through the local farmers market. If you're passing a park, pretend like you're kids again, and play on the swing set or seesaw. Surprising a girl with your sense of adventure is sure to make her smile.