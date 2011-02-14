5 Surefire Ways to Make a Girl Smile

Most guys would agree that they'd do almost anything to see the girl they care about break into a big, bright smile. But, some have a harder time coaxing a grin out of a girl than others. The easy way to get a glimpse of those pearly whites is to tease her or crack a funny joke, but for those of you who are comically challenged, never fear! There are many other ways you can get a girl to smile.
A genuine compliment might make her blush, and an obnoxiously large teddy bear is bound to get her attention, but to really make a girl smile at you, you have to prove that you're loyal and kindhearted. Pay attention to her, and treat her with respect. Show her that you're truly interested by spending time with her, and you'll not only receive a smile or two, but you'll win her heart as well.
Sometimes, getting a girl to return your smile can seem like a difficult task, so to help you out, here are five surefire ways to achieve smiling success.