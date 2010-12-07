Why should men maintain a moisturizing regimen?

Dry, itchy skin: Nobody wants it. But will lathering up with moisturizer strike a blow to your masculinity? The very question seems a bit out of touch with the current reality. Men's care products have boomed in the past decade as they've become more culturally accepted (although during the recession, sales have tailed off a bit), proving that you don't have to sacrifice your manliness to protect your skin [source: Tschorn]. These days, while men are almost as committed to appearances as their female counterparts, most men still don't want to slather their skin with something that smells like roses.

What exactly is "moisturizer"? The name implies something that adds wetness to the skin, but the role of moisturizer is actually to retain moisture. That's why moisturizers contain humectants -- or substances that help to retain moisture -- and occlusives, which help to keep water from evaporating from the skin.

Men should maintain a moisturizing regimen for the same reasons that women do. Skin is the largest organ in the human body, and it's the first line of defense people have against disease and infection. Therefore, keeping your skin healthy is important not only to your personal comfort, but also to your health. Using skin moisturizer not only helps treat dry skin, but it can also offer protection if you have sensitive skin [source: Mayo Clinic].

Although everyone's skin is different, the daily routine of showering and scrubbing your body with soap can remove layers of dry, dead skin -- which is good -- but it can also strip your skin of protective oils [source: Ortiz]. In the winter, or in very arid climates, it can be even worse. To replenish these natural oils, and to protect your skin from potential damage and discomfort, most experts suggest using a combination of hand creams, balms and moisturizing sunscreens to preserve and protect your skin.