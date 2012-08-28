10 Tips for Identifying and Treating Skin Rashes

" " If you've ever noticed stinging, red dots when taking off clothing after being in the heat, you could be looking at a heat rash. See more skin problems pictures. Hemera/ Thinkstock

You've been working in the yard, ripping out all those unwanted weeds. Sure, grass may make you a little itchy, but now you're scratching a small red patch and wondering where it came from. Could it be a skin rash?

Skin rashes are common, and there are a lot of them. Some come from an allergic reaction, while others could be fungal or viral. Generally speaking, a rash is considered any change to your skin's normal color or texture [source: WebMD].

Let's look at some tips for identifying different kind of rashes, as well as some ways to clear them up.