Shoulder Exercises

Strong, well-defined shoulders not only look good, they're essential for everyday activities that involve lifting, extending, and rotating the arms. This article has several exercises designed to strengthen and tone the muscles in the shoulder and the rotator cuff. These make a great addition to your upper body workout.

For our first shoulder exercise you'll need a resistance band, which you can purchase at most sporting goods and fitness stores.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown with resistance tube under the arch of your foot.

Step 2

Pull band up toward your collar bone, elbows pointed up toward the ceiling to form a “V” with your arms.

Step 3

Return to start position.

