Traditional Chinese Medicine for the Digestive System

The next time you travel, consider packing Traditional Chinese Coptis Extract Pills to relieve symptoms of traveler's diarrhea.

Chinese name: Huang Lian Su Pian (hwahng lyan soo pyen)

Advertisement

Also known as: Coptis Extract Tablets

Indications

Diarrhea, infections, or dysentery due to damp heat; frequent bloody or watery stools with abdominal pain accompanied by vomiting and fever

Functions

Decreases inflammation, clears damp heat and fire toxins

Description

This formula is essential for travel to areas of the world with primitive sanitation or questionable water quality. It is remarkably effective in killing the pathogens that cause the dreaded traveler's diarrhea.

The extract is prepared from the rhizome of Coptis chinensis (huang lian), and the active ingredient is berberine, a powerful constituent with strong antibiotic effects. Also found in North American goldenseal and Oregon grape, berberine gives these pills their beautiful golden color.

Huang Lian Su has strong effects, inhibiting the bacteria that cause strep throat, pneumonia, and dysentery.

Studies conducted in China have shown it is as effective as sulfa drugs in treating dysentery, without their serious side effects. Clinical trials have also proved it effective in treating influenza, pertussis, typhoid, tuberculosis, scarlet fever, and diphtheria.

As this list of conditions illustrates, Chinese herbal medicine is highly developed and is used by practitioners to treat serious disease as well as minor ailments. This formula should not be used for diarrhea due to deficient cold conditions.

Manufacturer: Min-Kang Drug Manufactory

Dosage: 2 to 3 tablets, three times a day. This remedy is for acute conditions; it is not intended for long-term use. Do not take longer than one week.

Most of us have suffered from stomach flu at one time or another. In the next section, learn about a powerful herbal medicine that provides relief for the flu's unpleasant symptoms.

For more about traditional Chinese medicine, treatments, cures, beliefs, and other interesting topics, see: