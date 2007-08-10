How to Treat Common Ailments with Traditional Chinese Medicine

" " Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medical practice often used to treat common ailments.

Traditional Chinese medical treatment for common ailments is quite different from Western medical treatments. While you might be used to taking prescription drugs and drinking chicken noodle soup when you're sick, a typical traditional Chinese medical treatment plan might include a combination of moxibustion, qi gong, and massage therapy -- depending on the ailment.

The most common treatment plan is a combination of acupuncture and herbal medicine. Find sample treatment plans in the articles below.

Advertisement

Whether you suffer from constant allergic reactions, insomnia, or merely the common cold, check out these articles to get a peek into the extraordinary treatment plans of traditional Chinese medicine. The information is not meant to replace qualified medical care, nor is it in any way intended to be a complete discussion of the given ailments. If you suffer from any of these ailments and would like to be treated with traditional Chinese medicine, seek the help of a qualified health care practitioner after consulting these articles.

How to Treat Allergies with Traditional Chinese Medicine

A person can be allergic to nearly anything -- from animal dander to peanuts. Learn possible causes of allergies and how to treat them with traditional Chinese medicine.

How to Treat Arthritis with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Popular Western treatments for arthritis often do nothing to cure the disease. Find out how traditional Chinese medicine works to eliminate the cause of arthritis and the disease itself.

How to Treat the Common Cold with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Instead of chicken noodle soup to help cure the common cold, try miso soup with spring onions and fresh ginger. Read about more ways to treat the common cold with traditional Chinese medicine.

How to Treat Constipation with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Constipation might be an embarrassing common ailment, but it can be quite serious -- possibly relating to depression, hyperthyroidism, and colon cancer. Get details on how to treat constipation with traditional Chinese medicine.

How to Treat a Cough with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Traditional Chinese medicine can be extremely effective in treating coughs. Check out this article to learn various types of coughs and how these different types determine an accurate treatment plan.

How to Treat Diarrhea with Traditional Chinese Medicine

If you suffer from diarrhea, some traditional Chinese treatments include hot peppermint tea, vegetable broth, and plain white rice. Find out more in this article.

How to Treat Fatigue with Traditional Chinese Medicine

The first step to treating fatigue with traditional Chinese medicine is an examination of the person's lifestyle. Learn how herbal remedies and acupuncture can help reduce fatigue.

How to Treat Headaches with Traditional Chinese Medicine

We've all suffered from headaches, both mild and extreme, and sometimes popping some Advil just doesn't do the trick. Get details on the various ways to treat headaches with traditional Chinese medicine.

How to Treat Indigestion with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Symptoms of indigestion include nausea, vomiting, bad breath, and lack of appetite. Learn how strong ginger tea taken with traditional Chinese formulas can help treat indigestion.

How to Treat Insomnia with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Tossing and turning during sleepless nights can have major effects on a person's life and health. Read about traditional Chinese treatment plans that can get rid of insomnia.

How to Treat Menstrual Pain with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Some women suffer from such extreme cases of menstrual pain that they can't find the strength to get out of bed. Relieve menstrual pain with these traditional Chinese medical treatments.

How to Treat Premenstrual Syndrome with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) is often joked about and rarely taken seriously. Learn how to treat premenstrual syndrome with traditional Chinese medicine.

How to Treat Prostatitis and Sciatica with Traditional Chinese Medicine

Prostatitis is an inflammation of the prostate gland; sciatica involves pain traveling from the buttocks down the back of the leg. See how traditional Chinese medicine can treat both ailments.

How to Treat Sinusitis with Traditional Chinese Medicine

If you are suffering from sinusitis, try avoiding cold, greasy, and excessively spicy foods. Get more details on how traditional Chinese medicine can treat pain and discomfort of the sinuses.

How to Treat a Sore Throat and Stress with Traditional Chinese Medicine

A sore throat and constant stress are two very common ailments easily treated with traditional Chinese medicine. Find out more in this article.

How to Treat a Urinary Tract Infection with Traditional Chinese Medicine

A urinary tract infection (UTI), commonly known as a bladder infection, can be very painful and can cause serious kidney damage. Check out this article for traditional Chinese medical treatments for a urinary tract infection.

For more information on traditional Chinese medicine and other natural remedies, see:

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:Bill Schoenbart has been practicing traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) since 1991, when he earned a Masters degree in TCM. He teaches TCM medical theory and herbalism at an acupuncture school in California, and also maintains a clinical practice.

Ellen Shefi is a licensed massage technician, licensed acupuncturist, and registered dietician. She is a member of the American Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, the American Herb Association, and the Oregon Acupuncture Association.